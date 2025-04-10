Nintendo seemingly confirms the Switch 2 GameCube controller only works with GameCube games

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller is seemingly only compatible with GameCube games

Small print featured in a trailer reads, "The controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics"

Similar disclaimers have been shared for previous retro controllers that have turned out to work with Switch games

It seems that the new Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller is only compatible with GameCube games in the Online Classics library.

After months of rumors, the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally unveiled its new GameCube controller and GameCube collection for Switch Online, which will arrive alongside the new console on June 5, 2025.

The playable classics include the likes of Wind Waker and Soul Caliber 2, but if you were expecting to be able to use the new GameCube controller with new games like Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza, it looks like that won't be possible.

As reported by VGC, the small print featured at the end of the Switch 2 GameCube trailer reads, "The controller is only compatible with Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics," seemingly confirming that the gamepad won't work with any other Switch 2 games.

Although retro Nintendo controllers were designed to be used for games in their corresponding Switch Online library, some can be used to play ordinary Switch games, like the NES, SNES, and N64 controllers. However, they can be limited due to their buttons.

It's important to note that Nintendo has offered similar disclaimers about their previous retro controllers, like the SNES, but they have turned out to be playable with other Switch games.

We'll have to wait and see if this will be the case when the GameCube controller releases this summer.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for a Mario Kart World bundle.

Pre-orders are now live in the UK, but US pre-orders and Canada pre-orders have been delayed as Nintendo assesses the potential impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.