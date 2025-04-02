Mario Kart World – everything we know so far

Mario Kart World has now been revealed, having been showcased during the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event. From what we've seen so far, the new Mario Kart looks primed to push the franchise forward, with a new art style, and seamless racing between tracks across a large map.

Of course, we've known about a new Mario Kart game for a while, as it was teased during the initial Nintendo Switch 2 event back in January. This reveal is no doubt music to your ears, given just how long it's been since we got a brand new Mario Kart game on consoles.

Now we know that it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as well as some new details on what to expect. The promise of a new Mario Kart has certainly convinced us here at TechRadar Gaming to stay up to date with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.

Following its reveal, Mario Kart World is easily one of the most highly anticipated upcoming games for 2025. Hopefully, it'll end up on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games by the end of the year. Who knows, maybe it'll even dethrone its predecessor after many, many years at the top of sales charts? Rather big shoes to fill indeed.

Here's everything we know so far about Mario Kart World so far, including a look at gameplay, as well as all of the latest news and trailers. As new info drops this page will be updated.

Mario Kart World: cut to the chase

What is it? The next entry in the legendary Mario Kart series

The next entry in the legendary Mario Kart series When does it come out? June 5, 2025

June 5, 2025 What can I play it on? Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusively)

Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusively) Who's making it? Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World will launch on June 5, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2, alongside the main console.

This new Mario Kart is going to be an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mario Kart World trailer

So far, we've only received one trailer for Mario Kart World. It was revealed during the Nintendo Switch reveal event on April 2, 2025. This reveals the game's name and gives us our first look at the new 24-player races.

Drive virtually everywhere in Mario Kart World, a brand-new Mario Kart game releasing exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zvN4C6l3ftApril 2, 2025

We'll likely hear more about Mario Kart World in the coming months. To keep up to date with every trailer release for the game, be sure to check out the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can stay up to date with all things Nintendo using the Nintendo Today app.

Mario Kart World gameplay

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Mario Kart World gameplay was shown off during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event that aired on April 2, 2025. In it, we see that all tracks in the game lead into one another, in a large interconnected world map. This allows players to drive between tracks during Grand Prix. In addition, you can drive anywhere on a track, even outside of the guidelines.

From what we've seen so far, Mario Kart World features a bunch of new mechanics. The first is the ability to grind, which is shown in the reveal trailer. Players can seemingly drive into larger vehicles and take them over as well. There are new items to play with too, like a burger seen in the aforementioned trailer. There's wall-riding, and an expanded flying mechanic as well.

Races can now contain 24 players, the largest in the series so far. We'll have to see how this works in action, but given the larger scope of the game's world, we think it'll be just the right mix of chaos and fun.

Mario Kart World characters

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So far, the following characters have been revealed for Mario Kart X:

Rosalina

Peach

Toad

Mario

Yoshi

Donkey Kong

Bowser

Luigi

Waluigi

Wario

Cow

Pauline

Diddy Kong

Grabbit

Mario Kart World tracks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We've only seen a few Mario Kart World tracks in action - also called courses - with some returning from previous titles, while others are brand new to the series. Here's what's been revealed so far:

Mario Bros. Circuit

Crown City

DK Spaceport

Whistlestop

Mario Kart World: FAQs

Is Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 only?

Yes, Mario Kart World is being developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. It will not be available on the previous console.

Can you pre-order Mario Kart World?

Pre-orders for Mario Kart World are not live yet, and will go live once the Nintendo Switch 2 console goes live. There will be bundles too. Stay tuned.

Does Mario Kart World have splitscreen?

Mario Kart World does indeed have splitscreen. You can also play online, though a Nintendo Online subscription will likely be required.

Mario Kart World news

Mario Kart World has been revealed

Mario Kart World has now been officially revealed, and it's a launch title!

Mario Kart World teased

What we now know to be Mario Kart World was first teased during the first look at Nintendo Switch 2 event. We only saw a brief glimpse of gameplay, but it certainly got the internet talking.