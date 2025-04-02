Mario Kart World – everything we know so far
What we know about the new Mario Kart game
Mario Kart World has now been revealed, having been showcased during the recent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event. From what we've seen so far, the new Mario Kart looks primed to push the franchise forward, with a new art style, and seamless racing between tracks across a large map.
Of course, we've known about a new Mario Kart game for a while, as it was teased during the initial Nintendo Switch 2 event back in January. This reveal is no doubt music to your ears, given just how long it's been since we got a brand new Mario Kart game on consoles.
Now we know that it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2, as well as some new details on what to expect. The promise of a new Mario Kart has certainly convinced us here at TechRadar Gaming to stay up to date with Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders.
Following its reveal, Mario Kart World is easily one of the most highly anticipated upcoming games for 2025. Hopefully, it'll end up on our list of the best Nintendo Switch games by the end of the year. Who knows, maybe it'll even dethrone its predecessor after many, many years at the top of sales charts? Rather big shoes to fill indeed.
Here's everything we know so far about Mario Kart World so far, including a look at gameplay, as well as all of the latest news and trailers. As new info drops this page will be updated.
Mario Kart World: cut to the chase
- What is it? The next entry in the legendary Mario Kart series
- When does it come out? June 5, 2025
- What can I play it on? Nintendo Switch 2 (exclusively)
- Who's making it? Nintendo
Mario Kart World release date and platforms
Mario Kart World will launch on June 5, 2025, for Nintendo Switch 2, alongside the main console.
This new Mario Kart is going to be an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mario Kart World trailer
So far, we've only received one trailer for Mario Kart World. It was revealed during the Nintendo Switch reveal event on April 2, 2025. This reveals the game's name and gives us our first look at the new 24-player races.
Drive virtually everywhere in Mario Kart World, a brand-new Mario Kart game releasing exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zvN4C6l3ftApril 2, 2025
We'll likely hear more about Mario Kart World in the coming months. To keep up to date with every trailer release for the game, be sure to check out the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can stay up to date with all things Nintendo using the Nintendo Today app.
Mario Kart World gameplay
Mario Kart World gameplay was shown off during the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event that aired on April 2, 2025. In it, we see that all tracks in the game lead into one another, in a large interconnected world map. This allows players to drive between tracks during Grand Prix. In addition, you can drive anywhere on a track, even outside of the guidelines.
From what we've seen so far, Mario Kart World features a bunch of new mechanics. The first is the ability to grind, which is shown in the reveal trailer. Players can seemingly drive into larger vehicles and take them over as well. There are new items to play with too, like a burger seen in the aforementioned trailer. There's wall-riding, and an expanded flying mechanic as well.
Races can now contain 24 players, the largest in the series so far. We'll have to see how this works in action, but given the larger scope of the game's world, we think it'll be just the right mix of chaos and fun.
Mario Kart World characters
So far, the following characters have been revealed for Mario Kart X:
- Rosalina
- Peach
- Toad
- Mario
- Yoshi
- Donkey Kong
- Bowser
- Luigi
- Waluigi
- Wario
- Cow
- Pauline
- Diddy Kong
- Grabbit
Mario Kart World tracks
We've only seen a few Mario Kart World tracks in action - also called courses - with some returning from previous titles, while others are brand new to the series. Here's what's been revealed so far:
- Mario Bros. Circuit
- Crown City
- DK Spaceport
- Whistlestop
Mario Kart World: FAQs
Is Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 only?
Yes, Mario Kart World is being developed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. It will not be available on the previous console.
Can you pre-order Mario Kart World?
Pre-orders for Mario Kart World are not live yet, and will go live once the Nintendo Switch 2 console goes live. There will be bundles too. Stay tuned.
Does Mario Kart World have splitscreen?
Mario Kart World does indeed have splitscreen. You can also play online, though a Nintendo Online subscription will likely be required.
Mario Kart World news
Mario Kart World has been revealed
Mario Kart World has now been officially revealed, and it's a launch title!
Mario Kart World teased
What we now know to be Mario Kart World was first teased during the first look at Nintendo Switch 2 event. We only saw a brief glimpse of gameplay, but it certainly got the internet talking.
You might also like...
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5
Kirby Air Riders announced at the Switch 2 Direct as Nintendo throws in another racing game to the mix