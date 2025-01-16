I just watched the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer and hold on... is that a new Mario Kart?

It's finally happened! The Nintendo Switch 2 has been unveiled and, yes that is actually what it's called.

If you're like me, you've already rushed to the official Nintendo YouTube channel to absorb all that upcoming console goodness by getting your first look at its design.

Not seen it yet? Check out the official trailer below or head over to our Nintendo Switch 2 live page for up-to-the-minute news.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you've been following the latest leaks and rumors, the design shown off here probably won't come as much of a surprise. As I predicted just yesterday, the Nintendo Switch 2 comes in a rather swish black, orange, and blue colorway.

It's also compatible with original Nintendo Switch software, though the trailer does note that some "games may not be supported on or fully compatible" with the new machine.

I also suspected that the Nintendo Switch 2 trailer could provide our first look at some upcoming software, even suggesting a new Mario Kart game. Now, lo and behold it seems as though a new Mario Kart has been shown.

At about the 1 minute 40 mark, we see some Mario Kart gameplay that looks quite similar to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you pay careful attention, however, it's obvious that the footage is using new character models and appears to be taking place on a new track.

The animations of the racers look incredibly expressive and the detail in the world is absolutely top-notch.

This could very well be our first look at Mario Kart 9; well, technically Mario Kart 10 if you count Mario Kart Tour as a full instalment. Of course, it's possible that this is just footage created to show off the console's graphically capabilities but, given the fact that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was first shown in the original Nintendo Switch reveal, I would be shocked if this wasn't a full game.