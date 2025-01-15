The Nintendo Switch 2 could be revealed at any moment so here are my final predictions

All signs are pointing towards an imminent Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, with our first look at the upcoming console expected to drop in the coming days. Even so, the near-constant stream of leaks and rumors in the last few weeks has left me feeling like I already know almost everything that the Japanese hardware giant intends to show off. Still, the details are far from set in stone which makes now a fantastic time to get some last minute predictions in.

I’ve narrowed it down to five key points that I think are going to be the most important takeaways from the unveiling. These are not just pure speculation either, as I have been diligently tracking all things Nintendo Switch 2 for the last two years and have used my knowledge and personal judgment to pinpoint exactly what I believe is the most likely to come to fruition.

Although I would eat my hat if the majority of my predictions aren’t accurate, there’s still a chance that Nintendo could really surprise us. If that’s the case and you’re reading this from the future, feel free to point and laugh at my ideas with the benefit of hindsight. With all that out of the way, here’s what I think is in store.

New social features are introduced, explaining the mysterious C button

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It seems all but certain that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be more powerful than the original Nintendo Switch, but I wonder if that’s going to be enough of a unique selling point for Nintendo. Whether its glasses-free 3D on the 3DS, the unapologetically unique Nintendo 64 controller, or whatever the hell the Wii U was supposed to be, Nintendo always seems to tie its new releases to some kind of major gimmick.

The latest leaks suggest that the revamped Joy-Con controller of the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a mysterious ‘C’ button. Supposedly, dataminers have managed to uncover some kind of social functionality known as Nintendo Campus - presumably something to do with that button judging by the name. This would seemingly include a range of social features, such as text and voice chat functionality, a party system, and even screen sharing.

Although the source for these claims is very dubious, I do have to say that this is easily the most plausible explanation for the ‘C’ button that I’ve heard so far. It would also finally address one of the most widely held complaints about the Nintendo Switch: the distinct lack of any real social features. Sure, there’s that crusty Nintendo Switch Online mobile app that’s supported by a grand total of about 15 games, but it’s seriously clunky and a massive pain to use.

I’ve been desperately waiting for some kind of Miiverse replacement and I think introducing something similar with the Nintendo Switch 2 could give existing Nintendo Switch owners like me who aren’t that interested in higher framerates a really compelling reason to upgrade.

It turns out the new Joy-Con can be used in cool ways

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Sticking with the new Joy-Con for a moment, I’m also expecting a few other hardware changes. The most notable of these would be the introduction of an optical sensor, which has been indicated by a handful of leaked photos.

This could allow the new Joy-Con to function very similarly to the controller found on the Lenovo Legion Go PC handheld, which can be positioned upright and dragged along a flat surface to effectively emulate a mouse.

This would be a serious game changer for docked play, potentially allowing you to enjoy features that would traditionally be locked to the handheld mode touchscreen from the comfort of your desk. Imagine how much easier it would be to port Wii, DS, or Wii U games with this system too, almost eliminating the need to remap touch screen or motion controls to the unreliable gyroscope or conventional buttons.

It might even be a boon for those predicted social features and opens the door for much more advanced user interfaces than we’ve seen from Nintendo before. That’s not even beginning to consider the many ways in which it could be implemented in upcoming games. A Splatoon sequel would shine with the control scheme and I’d love a new Super Mario Maker that takes full advantage of it. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal gives us our first glimpse of the feature in action.

We’ll see a bigger, less portable handheld

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo will likely need a much bigger battery to keep the Nintendo Switch 2 powered for any substantial time if it has beefier specs.

Realistically, this means we’re looking at a much larger handheld than before with a larger display to boot. I think an 8-inch screen, up from the original’s 7 inches, is definitely plausible. Paired with bigger Joy-Con and a thicker design to accommodate more effective cooling, you’ve got a system that’s much closer to a handheld PC like the Steam Deck in size.

This isn’t going to be a problem for those who enjoy docked play, but I’ll be a little sad if it really is that big. I love taking the Nintendo Switch out and about and suspect that portability was a big reason that many people picked one up, too. I’m sure that the Nintendo Switch 2 will still be able to fit in a rucksack, but it might take existing owners, especially those with the Nintendo Switch Lite, a bit of time to get used to the added heft.

The reveal will be our first look at some unannounced games

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is a very safe bet, as Nintendo has prior form here. You might recall that the Nintendo Switch was first revealed in a roughly three and a half minute trailer that showed it in use in various settings like a home, an airport, and even in the back of a car.

Plenty of then unannounced games were visible on screens throughout, including a few seconds of Super Mario Odyssey footage in addition to some clips of Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This was then later followed by a more comprehensive announcement, which gave us concrete details about these games.

Recent rumors suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal will follow a similar format, with an initial trailer that focuses on the hardware first. I think it’s likely that a couple new games will show up in it. Previously announced titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will almost certainly be there, plus maybe our first footage of the long-awaited next Mario Kart in addition to some surprising third-party games such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Black, orange, and blue is indeed the standard colorway

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Wachiwit)

Multiple sources have talked about the colorway of the Nintendo Switch 2, which seems to be predominantly black with orange and blue highlights.

I wasn’t too fond of this idea at first, but I have warmed up to it over the last week. It seems like the orange and blue elements will only really come into play on the Joy-Con, most significantly the portion that attaches to the console, so it’s not like it’ll wind up looking totally garish. I still love the original blue and red of the Nintendo Switch, but refreshed colors like this should help more casual buyers tell the older and newer systems apart.

Of course, I still expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to be offered in two colorways like its predecessor. Most likely, the second option will be a plainer black or quite neutral dark grey but I’d love to be surprised by a real curveball choice. Navy blue and salmon pink, anyone?

Anything I've missed?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

What are your predictions for the Nintendo Switch 2? Whether it's the kinds of games that it will be able to play, the next big hardware feature, or even what you think the console is going to be officially called, feel free to let me know in our shiny new comment section.