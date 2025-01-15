Why I hope amiibo still have a future on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo’s line of amiibo collectible figures are quirky little things. For the past decade, the Wii U and Nintendo Switch have offered a relatively affordable way to purchase official Nintendo-themed merchandise - but they also double as a way to unlock things like cosmetics and gameplay features in the best Nintendo Switch games.

As we approach the official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, however, amiibo are one aspect that hasn’t really been touched on. And indeed, they’ve been largely overshadowed by the relentless Nintendo Switch 2 leaks and rumor mill. On top of that, I do feel like the novelty of these collectibles has long since worn off, with game compatibility waning for the figures in recent years.

It leaves me wondering what Nintendo’s plans are for amiibo with the new console – if there are any at all. They already haven’t been much of a priority, with just a small handful of figures arriving last year and nothing currently in the pipeline for 2025. With that in mind, can we expect a similarly slow drip throughout the Nintendo Switch 2’s life cycle, or is Nintendo more likely to cease production entirely? Let’s talk about it.

The case for amiibo

(Image credit: Shutterstock/Tinxi)

Let’s start with some potentially positive news. Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch’s successor will be backwards compatible with original Nintendo Switch games. As such, it’s reasonable to assume that the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature NFC (near field communication) functionality for scanning existing amiibo figures. Otherwise, amiibo features for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 3 and Fire Emblem Engage probably won’t work.

This, obviously, would be a very good thing. Half of an amiibo figures’ appeal is the unlockable additions they bring to certain games - even if that does amount to a handful of small cosmetics or items most of the time. But, it does mean that this aspect of amiibo figures won’t become obsolete, especially as plenty of gamers will be trading in their old Switch consoles to shore up funds for the new system.

Circling back to the backwards compatibility aspect, this is primarily what leads me to think Nintendo won’t be ditching amiibo for Switch 2. Simply because without an NFC reader, amiibos’ unique selling point becomes utterly redundant. Sure, they are also collectible figures, but they’re also meant to serve some form of gameplay purpose.

High on supply

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I do think that amiibo releases will be much fewer overall, and this is something that we’ve already seen happen over the last couple of years. Just seven amiibo figures were launched in 2024. That’s two for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, four for Splatoon 3, and the release of Sora’s amiibo based on his appearance as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What’s also important to note is that these amiibo launched long after the releases of their respective games or appearances. The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 amiibo launched in January 2024 - about a year and a half out from the game’s original release date. Sora’s amiibo came out in February, almost two and a half years after his Smash debut. Then there’s the Splatoon 3 amiibo from September, which arrived two years after that game’s original release and nearly seven months after its Side Order DLC expansion. Suffice to say, amiibo releases haven’t been quite as timely as they once were.

And this isn’t just an issue that’s cropped up in the last couple of years. Amiibo have always faced large supply and demand issues, and even figures released alongside their respective games - such as those for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - have been alarmingly scarce. Nintendo’s seeming unwillingness to combat scalpers also hasn’t helped in this regard.

There’s a chance, then, that the production costs for amiibo figures - from development to supply chains - have potentially outweighed the return on investment for Nintendo. I don’t think this means the company will cease amiibo production entirely, but I’m willing to bet they will be scaled back overall. That is unless we’re getting a new Super Smash Bros. title for Nintendo Switch 2, in which case there may be some incentive to bring out a large fresh batch of figures for all fighters featuring in that game, should it happen.

Closing thoughts

So, should Nintendo ditch amiibo for the Switch 2? No, I don’t think so, and I wouldn’t want amiibo to suddenly become entirely irrelevant. At the end of it all, amiibo are still very charming little collectibles that can provide Nintendo fans a means of obtaining official merch at relatively reasonable prices.

That said, there are plenty of improvements Nintendo can employ to make obtaining amiibo figures much easier. A more relaxed, quality-over-quantity release schedule is a must here. I’d also love to see Nintendo combat scalpers in a more meaningful way, potentially by limiting amiibo stock to its own storefront and placing a hard limit on how many of one figure an individual can buy.

Granted, amiibo aren’t exactly at the forefront of most fans’ wishlists for Nintendo Switch 2. Most are, of course, concerned with improvements to performance, features, and which games we can expect to play at launch. But I still think there is a place for amiibo going into the new console generation, and I hope they will still be supported in some capacity on Nintendo Switch 2.