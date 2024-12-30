From Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, these are our most anticipated games of 2025

From Astro Bot to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, this year has been absolutely fantastic for games - just look at TechRadar Gaming’s Game of the Year 2024 for all the proof you'll ever need. Now that the holidays are in full swing, it’s quickly becoming time to start truly looking forward to what the next twelve months of major releases has in store.

We stay on top of all kinds of upcoming games here at TechRadar Gaming, after all it is our job to cover them! Still, there are some titles in particular that have really caught our attention and naturally risen to the top of our collective wishlists. These are games that a member of the team may have already tried and loved in a hands-on capacity or just ones that we have been seriously excited by the latest trailers or promotional material for.

It’s shaping up to be a jam-packed year and no matter what platforms you play on or which specific genres you enjoy, it looks like there’s going to be something for everyone come 2025. So, without any further ado, here are the upcoming titles that we’re most looking forward to. Just bear in mind that, while we are optimistic that all of these games will hit their 2025 release windows, they are far from set in stone and may wind up subject to delay.

Dashiell Wood, Hardware Writer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Warhorse Studios / Plaion)

It’s been a long time coming following the cliffhanger ending of the first game back in 2018, but this medieval open-world RPG is finally almost in my hands and I absolutely can’t wait. I played a decent slice of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 at a preview event a few months ago and really loved it, as it seems like it has all the ingredients for one of the most finely crafted immersive experiences in years.

Game info Release date: February 4, 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver

We saw protagonist Henry transform from an unremarkable village boy to a real hero in the last installment and now it’s time for his journey to continue with even higher stakes. It has two massive maps, one with an incredibly life-like rendition of medieval Kuttenberg where every NPC has a unique schedule that can impact gameplay in interesting ways. Need to rob a guy as part of a side quest? Watch him for a few hours to learn where he sleeps and then sneak in in the middle of the night for an easy heist.

Some of the most unwelcoming elements of the original have been streamlined too, including its combat system. I always quite enjoyed the hard to master mechanics of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but the prospect of more fluid and cinematic fights in its sequel definitely has me excited.

Dashiell Wood, Hardware Writer

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

(Image credit: 2K)

For decades the Civilization series has stuck to a pretty rigid formula with each new installment effectively just bringing some updated visuals and introducing a few novel mechanics to keep things feeling fresh. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as Civilization 6 was hyper-polished and the clear culmination of the lessons learned from crafting over twenty year’s worth of games, but after thousands of hours with that latest entry I was left wondering where the series could possibly go next.

Game info Release date: February 11, 2025

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K

The answer is Civilization 7, which is set to turn everything I thought I knew about Civ on its head. Leaders and civilizations have been split for the first time, allowing you to mix and match cultures with any leader that you please. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to control the French empire as Benjamin Franklin, then now is your chance to find out. Every leader has its own unique abilities which, paired with the distinct aptitudes of each civilization, opens the door for countless interesting combos.

The pool of possible leaders is being expanded too with philosophers, influential religious figures, generals, and more joining to ranks to allow for an even more varied reflection of the people who helped shape history in real life. Add on a new ages system, which splits each game into three sections with their own challenges to overcome, and it sounds like a dramatically different experience that I’m eager to sink my teeth into.

Dashiell Wood, Hardware Writer

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

(Image credit: SNK)

The first Fatal Fury game in over a quarter of a century and itself a sort-of sequel to fighting game darling Garou: Mark of the Wolves, SNK’s upcoming 1v1 fighter has already generated plenty of buzz off of those two facts alone. Packing in the first season pass (which is slated to include Street Fighter’s Ken and Chun-Li as guest characters) with the game for free is a frankly unheard of bonus that should go a long way to entice newcomers.

Game info Release date: April 24, 2025

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

But what, beyond that, makes City of the Wolves so exciting? For me, it’s all about the game’s ‘REV’ system. Not dissimilar to Street Fighter 6’s Drive toolkit, which lets you access a variety of universal offensive and defensive mechanics, REV differs in that it almost sounds like a reverse super meter that’ll let you go buck wild with moves and abilities until it hits an overheat limit. For those who like to cut to the chase and get to the cool stuff in a fighting game immediately, it sounds ideal for exactly that.

There’s also going to be 17 characters at launch with five more coming via that included season pass throughout 2025 and beyond. SNK icons like Rock Howard, Billy Kane, B. Jenet, and Mai Shiranui will all be returning alongside some eye-catching newcomers. It’s all wrapped in a gorgeous cel-shaded art style and seems like it will be rich with features at launch, including a full-on RPG side mode and a custom color palette system for all characters. I can’t wait for this bombastic return to South Town in 2025.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

(Image credit: Nintendo)

After languishing in development purgatory for close to a decade, Nintendo seems to have remembered that developer Retro Studios is good for more than just the odd Donkey Kong Country re-release and that it, once upon a time, crafted one of the greatest trilogies in gaming history. And lo, the fourth entry in that series, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, is something we’ll (hopefully) finally get to play in 2025.

Game info Release date: 2025

Play it on: Nintendo Switch (and maybe Switch 2?)

Developer: Retro Studios

Publisher: Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was revealed as the ‘one more thing’ announcement at the last major Nintendo Direct, and my word, what a first impression it made. Retro Studios is very clearly pushing the aging Switch hardware to its limits here. Not only that, all the hallmarks of a great Metroid game appear to be intact, such as diverse environments, exploration, tense enemy encounters and - of course - the lore-rich scan visor.

2025 looks to be a very strong year for Nintendo with its next console expected to release too. I don’t think it’s too outlandish to predict that Prime 4 could be a cross-generation game and potentially a Switch 2 launch title. That possibility alone has me beyond (hehe) excited for Samus Aran’s long-awaited return to the third dimension.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Obviously, the next Monster Hunter game has to get a look-in on anyone’s most anticipated games list - let alone ours. Since the explosive arrival of Monster Hunter World in 2018, the series has bridged its storming Japanese popularity and niche Western appeal to become full-blown video game royalty. And that looks set to continue with Monster Hunter Wilds.

Game info Release date: February 28, 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Much like Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Resident Evil 4 before it, Monster Hunter Wilds seems to be a fine showcase of Capcom’s incredible RE Engine. Having played the recent network test, I was stunned at the detail on the armor, weapon flourishes, and, naturally, those massive monsters you’ll be swinging your switch axe against.

Monster Hunter Rise was an excellent game, but one that was clearly designed for Nintendo Switch first, being rather scaled back in terms of environment size and graphical fidelity. Wilds feels like the next true step forward for the franchise. And while Capcom has been aggressive with Monster Hunter game discounts this Holiday season, I’ll be holding off for the main event when it drops in late February.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

(Image credit: Sega)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s ability to dish out fresh new Like a Dragon games year after year is incredibly impressive. Really, that comes down to the creation of assets and gameplay systems that are built to last for years. But even still, it’s incredible how each and every entry feels fresh and brings something new to the table. With that in mind, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii seems like the most outlandish outing for the series yet - even counting Dead Souls.

Game info Release date: February 21, 2025

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: Sega

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii brings series favorite Goro Majima into the starring role for a veritable swashbuckling adventure in and around the state of Hawaii, taking place roughly around the same time as the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Majima aims to protect civilians from a colony of pirates with the aid of his own crew and pirate ship - the Goromaru.

During a recent preview event for Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, I was also able to play around with Majima’s two distinct fighting styles - Mad Dog and Sea Dog. Both offer incredibly diverse playstyles and almost feel as fast-paced as a Devil May Cry game. In fact, real-time combat in the series hasn’t really felt this fast and fluid since Yakuza 0. I’ve been pining for more Like a Dragon action since finishing Infinite Wealth, and Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks to offer the best of what the series is known for with its own delightfully quirky spin.

Rhys Wood, Hardware Editor

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The next installment in the behemoth stealth action series has been near the top of my anticipated games list since its announcement, and even more so after seeing it in June at Summer Game Fest. It just looks incredibly cool and slick, and the perfect next step for the Assassin’s Creed series. Shocking opinions coming from a self-professed fan of the games, I know.

Game info Release date: February 14, 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Publisher: Ubisoft

Taking the action to feudal Japan feels overdue, and it’s already looking like the perfect setting for some sneaky, stealthy, stabby action; the landscapes look fantastic, the urban environments and towns are bustling and full of details, and the seasonal changes the game has will add a tangible sense of time too.

The dual-character action already looks compelling, on top of all that, not least the different approaches that will be available to us when we choose between Shinobi assassins Naoe and Colossus-of-a-man and Samurai Yasuke. I’ll almost certainly gravitate toward the stealth action of the former, but the latter in previews looks brutal and extremely satisfying to play as well.

While it might have needed some more time to cook, for a number of reasons, there’s no doubt for me that it’s going to be one of the gaming highlights of 2024 and one that will help the beginning of the year get off to a belting start.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It’s an obvious pick, but boy is it a big one, and certainly a game that’s likely to cause huge waves in the industry - and probably beyond. Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 could be a landmark moment in gaming, and, for me, will also mark something of a ‘Never Missing Out Again’ moment. Somehow, back in 2013, I missed the zeitgeist of Grand Theft Auto 5. I then missed the zeitgeist of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Game info Release date: 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Looking back, I have deep regret, especially after playing both of those games in the past two years following the surprise GTA 6 trailer drop last December. The series’ ability to now transcend games and be a cultural moment, even just in the form of a video, is a phenomenon. As a result, I am simply not missing out again, and can’t wait to get stuck into a landmark moment in all of gaming at the same time as thousands of others.

But more simply, beyond that, GTA 6 is likely to be just simply an incredible video game in and of itself. I can’t wait to fully immerse myself in Vice City, taking in all its sights and sounds, as well as every side quest and bit of story hiding around every street corner. Fingers crossed it’s going to look mighty fine on a PS5 Pro too and represent something of a technical marvel for console games this generation - perhaps ever.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Judas

(Image credit: Ghost Story Games)

This looks like one of the most interesting games of 2025, and is one that comes with some immense pedigree. I have a special love for the BioShock series and the sense of place of its settings in particular, so if there’s some similar Ken Levine magic in Judas’ setting that’ll result in something similar, then I will be fully taken in. And to be frank, from what we’ve seen so far it does have a distinctly ‘BioShock in space’ kind of vibe - which I am fully on board with.

Game info Release date: 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Ghost Story Games

Publisher: Ghost Story Games

Set on a spaceship carrying what remains of humanity, the Mayflower, the first-person shooter looks like it’ll be full of impactful decisions, multiple endings, and some real headscratching-moments too.

It’s been a long time since Ken Levine’s last game - the Burial at Sea DLC for BioShock: Infinite in 2014 - so I can’t wait to see what he and Ghost Story Games have been cooking. The experience is there, the first-person shooter action remains, and the brilliant writing and sense of place could all combine into something really special.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor

Titan Quest 2

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

The first Titan Quest game, released back in 2006 on PC and then later for consoles in 2017 and remains one of my favorite games of all time. I sunk hundreds of hours into the Diablo-like both single-player and in local multiplayer with a pal. Now I’m looking forward to doing it all over again with Titan Quest 2 as THQ Nordic drags the series into the modern era.

Game info Release date: 2025

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC

Developer: Grimlore Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

I’m not really expecting anything too groundbreaking, but it looks like it’ll still have the same kind of action role-playing combat with whatever combination of weapons you want, an equally expansive range of enemies to fight, a mythology-based story oozing with lore from Ancient Greece, and a fun, varied character progression and class system that will invite you to team up different classes to create powerful but enjoyable combinations.

Throw in a host of current-generation features like full DualSense support on PS5, more expansive and detailed audio, and seamless online multiplayer, and you could have, I think, one of the sleeper hits of 2025.

Rob Dwiar, Managing Editor