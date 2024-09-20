Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a swashbuckling side story starring fan favorite Goro Majima

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have just announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at Tokyo Game Show 2024's RGG Summit presentation.

Firmly filing under the category of 'game ideas so good I can't believe they haven't happened already', this smaller-scale adventure stars iconic series madman Goro Majima as the protagonist. After washing up on a deserted island with no recollection of how he got there or even who he is, Majima is rescued by a young boy named Noah.

Before long, Majima and the folks of Rich Island are swept up in a full-scale pirate invasion, complete with naval battles and even a hunt for legendary treasure. It's arguably the most out there the Like a Dragon series has ever been, and that's even accounting for the madness we witnessed throughout Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will reportedly be similar in scope to 2023's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Judging by the brief gameplay snippets we got from the announcement trailer, combat will return to the real-time action combat style as opposed to the more recent pivot to turn-based battles.

Majima will be able to switch between two fighting styles. First up is 'Sea Dog' which sees Majima dual-wielding swords. Then there's the 'Mad Dog' style, which presumably could be similar to his movesets from Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Launching on February 28, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam), Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will have a few different versions. There's the Standard Edition which is available in either physical or digital versions. A digital-only Deluxe Edition adds some DLC customization items. There will also be a physical Collector's Edition that packs in the base game, Deluxe Edition content, and various physical goodies such as a replica of Majima's iconic eye patch.

