Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a swashbuckling side story starring fan favorite Goro Majima

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have just announced Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii at Tokyo Game Show 2024's RGG Summit presentation.
Firmly filing under the category of 'game ideas so good I can't believe they haven't happened already', this smaller-scale adventure stars iconic series madman Goro Majima as the protagonist. After washing up on a deserted island with no recollection of how he got there or even who he is, Majima is rescued by a young boy named Noah.
Before long, Majima and the folks of Rich Island are swept up in a full-scale pirate invasion, complete with naval battles and even a hunt for legendary treasure. It's arguably the most out there the Like a Dragon series has ever been, and that's even accounting for the madness we witnessed throughout Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will reportedly be similar in scope to 2023's Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Judging by the brief gameplay snippets we got from the announcement trailer, combat will return to the real-time action combat style as opposed to the more recent pivot to turn-based battles.
Majima will be able to switch between two fighting styles. First up is 'Sea Dog' which sees Majima dual-wielding swords. Then there's the 'Mad Dog' style, which presumably could be similar to his movesets from Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2.
Launching on February 28, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam), Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will have a few different versions. There's the Standard Edition which is available in either physical or digital versions. A digital-only Deluxe Edition adds some DLC customization items. There will also be a physical Collector's Edition that packs in the base game, Deluxe Edition content, and various physical goodies such as a replica of Majima's iconic eye patch.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.