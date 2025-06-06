Mafia: The Old Country gets a new story trailer and an official release date set for August
Pre-orders are now live
Mafia: The Old Country will officially launch on August 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Hangar 13 made the announcement at Summer Game Fest and gave us a brand new look at the third-person action game with a cinematic trailer, which provided some new insight into the story.
"Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era," the game description reads.
"Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice."
Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available now. Players who secure a copy will receive the Soldato Pack featuring distinctive cosmetics and a helpful Charm.
This story is developing.
You might also like...
- Best PS5 games 2025 - top PlayStation 5 titles to play right now
- Nintendo Switch 2 review-in-progress live: my thoughts, reactions, and experience with the console and its games
- Atomic Heart 2 officially announced at Summer Game Fest, along with an Atomic Heart multiplayer spin-off, The Cube
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.