Mafia: The Old Country gets a new story trailer and an official release date set for August

Mafia: The Old Country will officially launch on August 8 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Hangar 13 made the announcement at Summer Game Fest and gave us a brand new look at the third-person action game with a cinematic trailer, which provided some new insight into the story.

"Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era," the game description reads.

"Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice."

Pre-orders for the Standard and Deluxe Editions are available now. Players who secure a copy will receive the Soldato Pack featuring distinctive cosmetics and a helpful Charm.

This story is developing.

