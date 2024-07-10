Civilization 7: everything we know so far

When will we hear more on Civ 7? (Image credit: Firaxis) A full Civilization 7 gameplay reveal is happening in August 2024, with the specific date yet to be confirmed. We'll likely hear more sooner rather than later, so be sure to check back in to see what was shown off.

Civilization 7 has been officially revealed. At present, we don't have a whole lot to go on about the next installment in the strategy game series, though this is set to change in the coming weeks, as a gameplay reveal is planned for August. Thanks to a short teaser trailer, we now know roughly when the game is coming out, and what platforms it'll be available on.

While there's still plenty we don't know about Civilization 7 yet, the franchise's pedigree makes it one of the more exciting upcoming games to watch out for and certainly gives it a good chance at giving the games on our best PC strategy games list a run for their money.

Here's everything we know about Civilization 7 so far, including a look at the release year, the platforms it's coming to, and some info on when we're likely to see gameplay. As new details are released, this page will be updated.

Civ 7 - cut to the chase

What is it? The newest entry into the long-running strategy series

The newest entry into the long-running strategy series When does it come out? TBC 2025

TBC 2025 What can I play it on? PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC, Switch

PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC, Switch Who's making it? Firaxis (Civ, XCOM)

Civilization 7 release year and platforms

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Civilization 7 will launch in 2025. This was confirmed alongside the game's announcement at the Summer Game Fest 2024 event. As for platforms, Civ 7 is coming to PS5, PS4, XSX|S, XBO, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Civilization 7 trailers

So far, we've only seen one trailer for Civilization 7. It's a short teaser that shows characters through different ages of history. It all culminates in the launch of a space shuttle before the release year is given. Not too much to go off of yet, but still, it's very nice to have the franchise back after a nine-year wait.

Sid Meierâ€™s Civilization VII - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While we wait for more on Civilization 7, it's worth keeping an eye on the game's official YouTube channel. This is likely where new trailers will be posted, after which we'll be sure to update this section.

Civilization 7 gameplay - when will we see it?

(Image credit: Firaxis Games)

As teased at the end of the first Civilization 7 trailer, we'll be getting a full gameplay reveal in August 2024. We don't know exactly what will be shown, but according to the game's official website:

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?"

Seems like your standard Civ gameplay loop to us, but there will no doubt be a whole host of modern touches and upgrades to enjoy in this new entry. We'll likely get the specific gameplay reveal date sooner rather than later, so be sure to check back in for more.

Civ 7: FAQs

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Can you pre-order Civ 7?

Civilization 7 is currently not available for pre-order. You can wishlist it though, on your preferred platform of choice. Head here for more info on how to do so.

Who is developing Civilization 7?

Civilization 7 is being developed by Firaxis Games, who most recently worked on Marvel's Midnight Suns. They specialize in turn-based strategy, having also worked on the Civ and XCOM series. Don't worry, the new Civ entry is very much in safe hands.

Civilization 7 news

Gameplay reveal to be aired in August

While the initial trailer for Civilization 7 left a fair bit to the imagination, we won't have to wait long to see the game in action. A full gameplay reveal is set for August, hopefully giving us a look at some of this entry's new features.

Civilization 7 revealed

A brand new Civ game was revealed as part of Summer Game Fest 2024. A short teaser was shown, with platforms and a release year of 2025 shown.