Civ 7 requirements for PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and Mac

The Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game.

From everything we've seen so far, Civilization 7 looks primed to fill the rather big shoes left by its predecessor. It'll introduce new mechanics like the commander system, which makes it easier to manage large armies. The ages system will hopefully make multiplayer games more exciting too, by having players' civilization always at the height of their power. It's new additions like these that could earn Civ 7 a place on our best strategy games list by the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck. We'll detail the minimum and recommended specs for each platform so that you can decide whether you want to pick up the game at launch.

Civ 7 requirements for PC

Here are the Civ 7 requirements for PC, whether you want to play on minimum, recommended, or ultra specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Civ 7 PC requirements Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended Ultra Graphics Preset Low High High Resolution 1080p 1080p 4K FPS 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS CPU Intel i5-4690 / Intel i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380 NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB Storage 20 GB 20 GB 20 GB Operating System Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Version 12

Civ 7 requirements for Mac

Now for the Civ 7 requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.

Swipe to scroll horizontally MAC Minimum Recommended OS Sequoia Sequoia Processor M1 8 Core M2 Pro 10 Core Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics M1 M2 Pro Storage 25 GB Available Space 25 GB Available Space

Civ 7 requirements for Linux

And now for those expecting to play Civilization 7 on Linux:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Linux Minimum Recommended OS Ubuntu 22.04 Ubuntu 24.04 Processor Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580 NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700 Storage 25 GB Available Space 25 GB Available Space

Can you play Civ 7 on the Steam Deck?

Civilization 7 is playable on the Steam Deck, having been confirmed as Steam Deck Verified by the developer. This means that it'll be easy to set up and run on the handheld and that it should, in theory, run fairly well. Of course, this can vary from game to game, and it's always worth being cautious around launch, as there may be bugs and issues that'll need to be patched out. We'll have to wait and see.

