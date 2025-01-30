Civ 7 requirements for PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and Mac
Here's whether you'll be able to run Civilization 7
The Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game.
From everything we've seen so far, Civilization 7 looks primed to fill the rather big shoes left by its predecessor. It'll introduce new mechanics like the commander system, which makes it easier to manage large armies. The ages system will hopefully make multiplayer games more exciting too, by having players' civilization always at the height of their power. It's new additions like these that could earn Civ 7 a place on our best strategy games list by the end of the year.
Here's everything you need to know about the Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck. We'll detail the minimum and recommended specs for each platform so that you can decide whether you want to pick up the game at launch.
Civ 7 requirements for PC
Here are the Civ 7 requirements for PC, whether you want to play on minimum, recommended, or ultra specs.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Ultra
|Graphics Preset
|Low
|High
|High
|Resolution
|1080p
|1080p
|4K
|FPS
|30 FPS
|60 FPS
|60 FPS
|CPU
|Intel i5-4690 / Intel i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|GPU
|NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380
|NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
|Memory
|8 GB RAM
|16 GB RAM
|32 GB
|Storage
|20 GB
|20 GB
|20 GB
|Operating System
|Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
|Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
|Windows 10 / 11 64-Bit
|DirectX
|Version 12
|Version 12
|Version 12
Civ 7 requirements for Mac
Now for the Civ 7 requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.
|MAC
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Sequoia
|Sequoia
|Processor
|M1 8 Core
|M2 Pro 10 Core
|Memory
|8 GB RAM
|16 GB RAM
|Graphics
|M1
|M2 Pro
|Storage
|25 GB Available Space
|25 GB Available Space
Civ 7 requirements for Linux
And now for those expecting to play Civilization 7 on Linux:
|Linux
|Minimum
|Recommended
|OS
|Ubuntu 22.04
|Ubuntu 24.04
|Processor
|Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
|Memory
|8 GB RAM
|16 GB RAM
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580
|NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700
|Storage
|25 GB Available Space
|25 GB Available Space
Can you play Civ 7 on the Steam Deck?
Civilization 7 is playable on the Steam Deck, having been confirmed as Steam Deck Verified by the developer. This means that it'll be easy to set up and run on the handheld and that it should, in theory, run fairly well. Of course, this can vary from game to game, and it's always worth being cautious around launch, as there may be bugs and issues that'll need to be patched out. We'll have to wait and see.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You Might Also Like...
Jake is a freelance writer who currently works regularly with TRG. Hailing from the overcast shores of Brighton in the United Kingdom, Jake can be found covering everything from features to guides content around the latest game releases. As seen on NME.com, Eurogamer.net, and VG247.com, Jake specializes in breaking games down into approachable pieces for guides, and providing SEO advice to websites looking to expand their audiences.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.