Civ 7 requirements for PC, Steam Deck, Linux, and Mac

Here's whether you'll be able to run Civilization 7

Paris in Sid Meier&#039;s Civilization VII
(Image credit: Firaxis Games)
The Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck have finally been revealed. In general, you'll need to know the minimum and recommended specs to work out whether your setup can run the game.

From everything we've seen so far, Civilization 7 looks primed to fill the rather big shoes left by its predecessor. It'll introduce new mechanics like the commander system, which makes it easier to manage large armies. The ages system will hopefully make multiplayer games more exciting too, by having players' civilization always at the height of their power. It's new additions like these that could earn Civ 7 a place on our best strategy games list by the end of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the Civ 7 requirements for PC, Mac, and Steam Deck. We'll detail the minimum and recommended specs for each platform so that you can decide whether you want to pick up the game at launch.

Civ 7 requirements for PC

The Civ 7 PC requirements for Minimum, Recommended and Ultra specs

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Here are the Civ 7 requirements for PC, whether you want to play on minimum, recommended, or ultra specs.

Civ 7 PC requirements
Row 0 - Cell 0 MinimumRecommendedUltra
Graphics PresetLowHighHigh
Resolution1080p1080p4K
FPS30 FPS60 FPS60 FPS
CPUIntel i5-4690 / Intel i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200Intel i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600XIntel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
GPUNVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380NVIDIA RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel Arc A750NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 / AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
Memory8 GB RAM16 GB RAM32 GB
Storage20 GB20 GB20 GB
Operating SystemWindows 10 / 11 64-BitWindows 10 / 11 64-BitWindows 10 / 11 64-Bit
DirectXVersion 12Version 12Version 12

Civ 7 requirements for Mac

The Mac requirements for Civ 7

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Now for the Civ 7 requirements from Mac, which will allow players using Apple silicon to get in on the fun.

MACMinimumRecommended
OSSequoiaSequoia
ProcessorM1 8 CoreM2 Pro 10 Core
Memory8 GB RAM16 GB RAM
GraphicsM1M2 Pro
Storage25 GB Available Space25 GB Available Space

Civ 7 requirements for Linux

Benjamin Franklin and Tecumseh face off against their respective nation's flags

(Image credit: 2K)

And now for those expecting to play Civilization 7 on Linux:

LinuxMinimumRecommended
OSUbuntu 22.04Ubuntu 24.04
ProcessorIntel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Memory8 GB RAM16 GB RAM
GraphicsNVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700
Storage25 GB Available Space25 GB Available Space

Can you play Civ 7 on the Steam Deck?

A Steam Deck with the Civ 7 logo on its screen

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Civilization 7 is playable on the Steam Deck, having been confirmed as Steam Deck Verified by the developer. This means that it'll be easy to set up and run on the handheld and that it should, in theory, run fairly well. Of course, this can vary from game to game, and it's always worth being cautious around launch, as there may be bugs and issues that'll need to be patched out. We'll have to wait and see.

