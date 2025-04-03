Nintendo confirms the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have been 'designed from the ground up' and I couldn't be happier

TechRadar Gaming asked Nintendo if the Joy-Con 2 controllers have seen any improvement to avoid stick drift

General manager Tetsuya Sasaki says the Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have been "designed from the ground up"

The new Joy-Con's will offer "smoother movement"

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers have been redesigned, hopefully, to avoid potential stick drift.

During an exclusive hands-on preview of the Nintendo Switch 2, TechRadar Gaming asked Technology Development Division general manager Tetsuya Sasaki if any improvements have been made to prevent Joy-Con stick drift.

Sasaki responded, confirming that the new magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers have been completely redesigned for smoother gameplay.

"The new Joy-Con 2 controllers have been designed from the ground up. They’ve been designed to have bigger and smoother movement," Sasaki said.

The Nintendo team didn't offer any specifics, but according to our Hardware Editor Rhys Wood, there is a noticeable improvement in the Joy-Con 2 thumbsticks, and they "feel much smoother and less grainy than the previous model".

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you may be familiar with the dreaded stick drift that can occur after using the console for a long time. Hearing that the Joy-Con 2 controllers have been improved gives me hope that I won't have to invest in another pair after only a couple of years of use.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct aired yesterday, confirming that the console will launch on June 5, 2025, cost $449.99 / £395.99, with preorders scheduled to open on April 8.

The showcase also offered a deep dive into the Switch 2's specs, revealing that the console will offer Joy-Con 2 mouse functionality, 4K resolution while docked, a bigger screen at 7.9 inches, 256GB of internal storage, and more.

We're keeping the party going right now with live coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Treehouse: Live event, and you can read our full Mario Kart World hands-on preview here too.