- The Joy-Con 2 could have shipped without release buttons
- This comes from an interview with Switch 2's hardware leads
- The original removal method could have been as primitive as simply pulling them away
The Nintendo Switch 2 hardware leads have confirmed that the console's magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers may have at one point have shipped without release buttons.
In an interview with Mobile Syrup, Nintendo Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto shared that the Joy-Con 2 - now connecting to the handheld display magnetically as in place of the original's rail system - suggested that the original release method was a little more primitive than what we have now.
"Originally, we didn’t have the button that would release the magnet. And so you had to pull," said Kawamoto. "And then we discussed, 'Well, wouldn’t the kids pull it apart?' So my first request was, 'Please use a strong magnet.' And the second was, 'Okay, if you want to be able to pull it, please make sure you can pull it.'
Kawamoto also stated that the hardware team "had several ideas" for how the magnetic Joy-Con 2 could be disconnected, but that "the technology wasn’t quite available" for some of these ideas.
In the end, the solution is a simple but effective one. Both left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers have a release button nestled next to the triggers. As I discovered during my Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on session, it's as simple as holding these buttons in to safely disconnect them from the handheld unit.
In other news, Nintendo has finally confirmed pre-order dates for the Switch 2 in the US. Shoppers in the region will have a chance to put their console pre-orders down from April 24. The console and its games will have their prices remain the same, but you should expect accessories like the Joy-Con 2 and the Switch 2 camera to have some slight price increases.
You might also like...
- Nintendo quietly removes mentions of VRR support from its US and Canada Switch 2 websites
- Thankfully Mario Kart World will have some open-world challenges in Free Roam mode
- I think the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls are the Nintendo Switch 2’s most exciting feature - here’s why
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.