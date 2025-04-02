Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode revealed: Joy Con 2 mouse function, how it works, and which games are confirmed to use it
Clicking into place
- Nintendo has finally confirmed the long-rumored mouse mode for the Nintendo Switch 2
- Each Joy Con 2 controller comes with an optical sensor that allows it to be used like a mouse
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream has been and gone, leaving us in a daze of new hardware features, new games, and new ways to play them.
The livestream has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Con 2 controllers will have mouse functionality, allowing users to drag the controller on its side to control cursors and allow for more accurate aiming in games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
During the livestream, we saw the new control mode demonstrated with new games like the wheelchair basketball-focused Drag x Drive and the expanded Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Both Joy-Con 2 controllers can be used in mouse mode at the same time.
It seems that each Joy-Con controller is fitted with an optical sensor on its flatter edge (the side that magnetically snaps onto the side of the Switch 2). The shoulder buttons are used as mouse buttons, creating a somewhat familiar mouse experience, though we can't imagine it'll be ergonomically suitable for long periods of gameplay.
Though the livestream demonstrated the Joy-Con 2’s mouse function on flat surfaces, a press release shared by Nintendo to Business Wire confirms that sliding the Joy-Con 2 controllers over a pair of pants will also work.
Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control games
As mentioned, the livestream demonstrated a handful of games that use the new Joy Con 2 mouse function.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond makes use of the Joy Con 2 mouse mode for precise aiming. Mario Party: Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition uses the mouse mode for cursor control in specific party games, and Drag x Drive uses both Joy Con 2 controllers in mouse mode at the same time, to emulate pushing the wheels of a wheelchair.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
What about motion controls?
The addition of a mouse mode for the Joy-Con 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 could represent a shift in direction for Nintendo, echoing the Direct’s focus on games with an older target audience and single-player games.
It seems likely that the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode will be used most often on a flat surface like a desk with these launch and early titles, whereas earlier games on the original Nintendo Switch – like Arms and 1-2 Switch – focused more on motion controls.
There were relatively few mentions of motion control during the Direct – but the presentation for Drag x Drive suggests that the Joy-Con 2 still supports it.
Let us know what you think of the new Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode in the comments below.
You might also like
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Deltarune gets surprise Chapter 3 and 4 release date at Nintendo Switch 2 Direct – and they're launching very soon
Here are the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games that you'll be able to pick up and play on June 5