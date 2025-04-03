It looks like Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are live at some retailers with some fans securing their console ahead of the official date - but we would still be careful

Online retailers like Very and Smyths opened Nintendo Switch 2 preorders early

Some fans have already secured their console ahead of the official preorder date, April 8

Amazon UK is currently accepting invites for Switch 2 preorders

Some online storefronts in the UK opened Nintendo Switch 2 preorders ahead of time, but if you missed out, there may be a way to get your hands on one, too.

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders don't officially begin until April 8, but according to numerous posts online, fans were able to secure their console from websites like Very and Smyths days early.

Unfortunately, these sites quickly sold out of units, and the majority of Very's Switch 2 preorder stock has now sold out – although we sometimes see a few bundles available.

As of writing, however, Argos is currently accepting preorders for the Switch 2 and Mario World bundle, but we're unsure how long supplies will last.

While Amazon isn't taking preorders right now, it is accepting invites for those interested in getting their hands on the console. When you head over to the webpage, there will be a "Request invite" button that will allow you to opt in for a chance to purchase.

"If invited to purchase, you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 22 hours. We won’t be able to grant all requests," Amazon explains.

Meanwhile, US retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart have announced that they will take Nintendo Switch 2 preorders from April 9 with in-store collection or free delivery available on the release date.

It's important to note that even though it may seem that your preorder has gone through on websites offering the console early, some stores may not have stock just yet. We'd recommend waiting until the official preorder date to ensure you've secured one.

The Nintendo Switch 2 officially launches on June 5, 2025, and it will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US

Live on April 8 Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com The official My Nintendo Store is, naturally, one of the best places to bookmark and keep close by for Switch 2 pre-orders when they go live. You can register your interest now and priority will be given to Nintendo Switch Online members who have an active membership and a minimum of 50 hours playtime as of April 2.

Live on April 9 Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy is one of the best places to pre-order gaming gear and the retailer has confirmed it will take orders from April 9. You can register your interest now for notifications. Also, Best Buy will do some late-night store openings so you can pick up your console from 12:01am ET on June 5.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon No word on pre-orders here just yet, but as the biggest retailer of them all, Amazon is always one of our top places to check for stock. It will likely require you to register your interest or request and invite before the pre-order window opens on April 8, so check back in regularly to get your name on the list.

Live on April 9 Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Old, reliable retailer Walmart has confirmed it will take Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders on April 9, with both the Switch 2 console and Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle listed as coming soon. As a bonus, the retailer also promises free delivery before 9am on launch day when you pre-order at Walmart.

Nintendo Switch 2: at GameStop Of course, video game retailer GameStop will be offering Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - and it might even offer some super attractive trade-in deals for your OG Switch.

Live on April 8 Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK Going straight to the source is never a bad idea, and this is the first place we've seen offering Nintendo Switch 2 preorders. However, there is one caveat: preorders from here will be initially offered on an invite-only basis to Nintendo Switch Online members.

In stock now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos is a superb option if you're looking for that physical store element to your Switch 2 pre-order, and it's available right now. Don't expect stock to stick around for long.

Request invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon is giving you the option to request an invite to preorder the Nintendo Switch 2, but the retailer hasn't confirmed if they will be available on April 8 like the official Nintendo Store. However, if you're one of the lucky chosen ones, you'll be emailed a link to buy the console that remains valid for 22 hours.

Limited stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very has several Nintendo Switch consoles and bundles available to preorder right now. Stock is extremely limited, though, and seems to be vanishing from sale about as quick as we're seeing it. Because of that, you'll need to move fast if you want to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 from here.