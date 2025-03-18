Rumors about a GameCube controller for Switch 2 flare up again, this time thanks to evidence from Nintendo itself

The new device will be a "wireless Bluetooth controller"

Nintendo Gamecube
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • Nintendo could be developing a new GameCube controller for the Switch 2
  • New evidence has appeared in the form of a new FCC filing with new details related to the GameCube
  • The "game controller" will feature wireless Bluetooth

Fresh evidence that a new GameCube controller is in development for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been spotted online.

It comes from a recently published FCC filing by Nintendo (spotted by NintendoLife) which shows that a new "game controller" is in the works.

This piece of hardware has a model number prefix of "BEE" which matches the Switch 2 and will be a "wireless Bluetooth controller", meaning it won't require a cable slot in the console, unlike the original GameCube pad.

Thanks to some Nintendo fans on Famiboards, it also appears that one of the attached images on the filing shows an etched label that matches the back of the GameCube controller.

However, it doesn't have NFC support, a feature included on the original Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Cons, meaning it likely won't be a Switch 2 Pro Controller.

It's unclear at this stage if this potential GameCube controller will be a re-release or a completely new model, but since it has Bluetooth capabilities, it's speculated that it could have a link to Nintendo Switch Online.

Rumors of a new wave of GameCube controllers started last year after a dataminer shared component shipment details for what they believed to be for the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch successor doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to launch in 2025. A Nintendo Direct Showcase is scheduled for April 2, which should hopefully provide us with a launch date and a new look at the hardware.

