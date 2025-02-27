New leak seemingly gives us a final look at the Nintendo Switch 2 dock

New leaked 3D models seemingly give us a final look at the Nintendo Switch 2 dock

The renders show off the Switch 2 dock from all angles and its ports

The dock's features appear to align with previously leaked photos from before the Switch 2 reveal

A new look at the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly leaked, showing us what appears to be the final design for the dock.

Nintendo finally unveiled the first look at the Switch successor in January in the long-awaited announcement trailer, and though the console's dock was featured in the video, it appears that the final design is a little different from what was initially revealed.

As reported by wwftech, the same leaker who previously posted images of the system last year has now shared brand-new 3D models of the dock from the front, angled from the back, a top-down view, and the base.

The top-down view in particular offers a look at where the Switch 2 itself will slot into and connect, while the back shows a grid-like feature that could potentially be the cooling system. It also seems like the dock will have a built-in ethernet port, a HDMI slot, and a USB-C AC adapter.

These features seem to align with leaked models that were circulating online in January, before the console's official reveal, which showed the dock's input and output voltage. It also seems that the Switch 2 will ship with a 60W charger to use with the dock.

We can't say for certain what the final Switch 2 design will look like, but Nintendo has confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct showcase will be broadcast on April 2 which should hopefully provide us with an in-depth look at the hardware, as well as its software.

