Microsoft is reportedly releasing a brand new Xbox wireless headset this month

A brand new, more expensive Xbox wireless headset is reportedly launching this month.

That's according to the reliable data miner 'billbil-kun' on Dealabs who reported that Microsoft will be launching a new headset this month called the "Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh".

The 'Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh' is claimed to launch in Europe on October 22 and the US on November 5 and will cost $109.99 / £99.99 / AU$163.56.

Compared to the current Xbox Wireless Headset on the market, which first launched in March 2021, that's an increase of $10 / £10 / AU$14.87

Billbil-kun claims that there won't be a white version of the new wireless headset at launch and that the data they collected only referenced a black version.

"Aside from some minor packaging changes, we don't know what the design differences are yet," the dataminer said (machine translated). "However, there's a good chance that these differences will be very minimal or non-existent."

Billbil-kun recently leaked the release of a new Xbox Series X wireless controller collection, called Ghost Cipher, which was later announced by Microsoft.

Alongside new controllers, Microsoft will also be releasing new Xbox models, including a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Galaxy Black Special Edition, an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X in Robot White, and an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series S in Robot White.

All three consoles will launch on October 15, as well as in select countries on October 29. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you can check out our pre-order and buying guide.