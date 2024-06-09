Microsoft reveals new Xbox models including a white Xbox Series X
Never beating the fridge allegations
This year's Xbox Games Showcase has delivered a mountain of Xbox news, including the announcement of new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models.
This includes a new white Xbox Series X, which was leaked earlier this year with some comically low resolution images seemingly taken on a production line. Unlike the original Xbox Series S, the white edition is a digital-only console - so lacks a disk drive. It offers 1Tb of storage space and will cost $449.99, which is $50 less than the current model.
There was also a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Galaxy Black Special Edition colorway. This features a unique design with a green speckled galaxy effect and a matching Xbox Wireless Controller. It offer 2TB of storage space and will be available in limited quantities for $599.99.
Finally, we saw a new white 1TB Xbox Series S model. It seems as though this white model will fully replace the existing black 1TB Xbox Series X which will only be available "while supplies last" per a recent Xbox Wire post. The white 1TB Xbox Series S will cost $349.99.
All models are set to arrive later this year, with pre-orders and new regional price details slated for a reveal soon.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.