Microsoft reveals new Xbox models including a white Xbox Series X

This year's Xbox Games Showcase has delivered a mountain of Xbox news, including the announcement of new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S models.

This includes a new white Xbox Series X, which was leaked earlier this year with some comically low resolution images seemingly taken on a production line. Unlike the original Xbox Series S, the white edition is a digital-only console - so lacks a disk drive. It offers 1Tb of storage space and will cost $449.99, which is $50 less than the current model.

There was also a 2TB Xbox Series X in a new Galaxy Black Special Edition colorway. This features a unique design with a green speckled galaxy effect and a matching Xbox Wireless Controller. It offer 2TB of storage space and will be available in limited quantities for $599.99.

Finally, we saw a new white 1TB Xbox Series S model. It seems as though this white model will fully replace the existing black 1TB Xbox Series X which will only be available "while supplies last" per a recent Xbox Wire post. The white 1TB Xbox Series S will cost $349.99.

All models are set to arrive later this year, with pre-orders and new regional price details slated for a reveal soon.

