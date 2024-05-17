Borderlands 4, BioShock 4, or Mafia 4? Fans speculate as 2K Games prepares to reveal a massive sequel this summer

Video game publishing giant 2K Games is gearing up to reveal the “next iteration” in one of its “biggest and most beloved franchises” later this year.

The reveal, which will take place at the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 7, was teased in a recent post to the official Summer Game Fest Twitter / X account. If you're out of the loop, the event, which has grown to be one of the most important events in the gaming calendar, usually features a combination of digital live streams, in-person demos, and announcements concerning upcoming releases.

Fans have taken to social media to speculate about what the news could be. “Please be Borderlands 4”, begged one user in the replies to the Twitter / X post. Other popular predictions include a new BioShock game or a potential Mafia sequel. Of these three possibilities, we think that some form of Borderlands news is definitely the most likely.

We already know that Borderlands 4 is in active development and with the Borderlands movie set to arrive in August this year, it seems like the perfect time to drum up some additional hype for the franchise. That said, development could have been set back by the acquisition of the studio by Embracer Group in 2021 and subsequent sale to 2K Games parent company Take-Two Interactive.

Though few commenters have suggested it, I’m personally putting my money on a new entry in the long-running Civilization series. Civilization 6 released in 2016, so it’s been a fair few years since a new installment. Civilization 6 was still receiving regular DLC up until the release of the Civilization 6: Leader Pass in 2022, suggesting that development on that particular title has been scaled back in recent years.

While Civilization would definitely fit the bill, this is still pure speculation and we won’t know what 2K Games has in store until it is officially unveiled on June 7.

