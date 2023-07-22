Borderlands movie is out August 2024

The Borderlands feature film will release on August 9, 2024.

That's according to a tweet posted to the game's official Twitter account, which has revealed that the star-studded feature – which is set to star Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Arinana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, and Jamie Lee Curtis – will be in theaters in a little over a year's time.

When fans first learned of movie studio Lionsgate's ambition to bring the whacky world of Pandora to the big screen, initial reception was a mix of geeky excitement and apprehension.

Things are shaping up nicely for the Borderlands movie, though, with a notable director in Eli Roth who's best known as a horror aficionado and Tarantino-favorite actor. He also directed the successful The House with a Clock in its Walls.

There have also been reports that The Last of Us and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin - who had been involved early on and written the screenplay - has since tried to distance himself from the project by using a pseudonym, however, Mazin says that's "false" and he "cannot claim any kind of authorship of Borderlands".

Cate Blanchett is playing fan-favorite character Lilith , the Siren vault hunter from the first Borderlands game. Blanchett previously worked with director Eli Roth on the PG fantasy movie The House With a Clock in Its Walls. As an Oscar-winner who boasts a prestigious filmography spanning Notes on a Scandal and Carol, her involvement suggests this won’t be a bargain-bin movie adaptation.

We got a first look at Blanchett as Lilith (albeit in silhouette form) thanks to an image shared by fellow actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who will also be joining the movie's cast as archeologist Dr Patricia Tannis . Along with the teaser image, Curtis described Blanchett's character as the “legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude".