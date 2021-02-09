Borderlands movie: cast, likely release date, and what we know so far

When a Borderlands movie adaptation was first announced, initial reception was a mix of geeky excitement and apprehension.

Excitement, because of the liveliness of Gearbox’s sandbox shooter-and-looter video game series, set on a distant planet where ‘vault hunters’ run and gun through deformed monsters and laugh through endlessly entertaining quips from its NPCs. Apprehension, because of the difficulty of bringing such a freewheeling, open world video game experience to the big screen.

Things are shaping up nicely for the Borderlands movie, though, with a notable director in Eli Roth (Hostel, Cabin Fever) – who's best known as a horror aficionado and Tarantino-favorite actor (you’ll spot him in both Inglourious Basterds and Death Proof, after all). He also directed the successful The House with a Clock in its Walls.

The casting is surprisingly prestigious, too, with Cate Blanchett (Carol, Blue Jasmine, The Lord of the Rings) set to star alongside Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out, Halloween, True Lies).

Could the Borderlands movie actually make something of the irreverent video game franchise that’s worth watching? For that, we’ll have to wait for the movie to release – but for now, we’ve brought together all the news, tidbits, and predictions worth poring over regarding the project.

There’s no release date for the Borderlands movie yet, and the casting is still slowly coming into focus.

We found out in early 2020 that a first draft of the screenplay had already been completed, so we imagine that shoots could, with casting currently being decided, start as soon as late 2021 / early 2022, dependent on actor schedules and any Covid restrictions in desired shooting locations. We don’t really expect to see the film release before 2023, though.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Borderlands movie casting: who will be in it?

The main reason the Borderlands movie is currently getting a lot of buzz is because of the A-list actors attached to the project.

Cate Blanchett has been confirmed to play fan-favorite character Lilith – the Siren vault hunter from the first Borderlands game. Blanchett previously worked with director Eli Roth on the PG fantasy movie The House With a Clock in Its Walls. As an Oscar-winner, and a prestigious filmography spanning Notes on a Scandal and Carol, her involvement suggests this won’t be a bargain-bin movie adaptation.

More recently, we got confirmation that Jamie Lee Curtis, beloved ‘scream queen’ from the Halloween movie franchise, and starring cast member in Rian Johnson’s excellent murder mystery Knives Out, will be joining the cast alongside as the archeologist Dr Patricia Tannis, who appears as an NPC in the first two Borderlands games.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will be playing as Soldier Roland, too, and the resulting mix of horror, comedy and prestige drama actors attached to the movie is eclectic – which could be exactly what the Borderlands movie needs to stay true to its chaotic source material.

Cate Blanchett as Lilith? Count us in. (Image credit: Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Borderlands movie writer and director: who's behind the film

The core creative team behind the Borderlands flick consists of Craig Mazin, the award-winning screenwriter behind HBO’s Chernobyl and the upcoming The Last of Us TV show, and Eli Roth – the horror director behind 2005’s Hostel, and who famously appeared in Quentin Tarintino’s Inglourious Basterds as the muscular Donny Donowitz.

Mazin is getting a lot of buzz in Hollywood these days, and his attachment gives the film some real credibility – in case you were worried the film would just be laden with quips lifted from Borderlands’ robot mascot Claptrap. Roth seems like a smart choice for the cartoonish violence of the Borderlands series, too.

Borderlands movie story: which games will it draw from?

We’re light on specific details at this point, but the casting so far suggests we’re getting some kind of retelling of the first Borderlands game – which was published by 2K Games on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC back in 2009 – rather than Borderlands 2, Borderlands 3, or the Pre-Sequel game.

You can expect to see the planet Pandora, and at least some of the game’s key vault hunters (Roland, Lilith, etc) trying to beat the well-funded Atlas Corporation to a legendary treasure vault filled with alien technology, that only opens once every 200 years (think Aladdin, but with guns).

The beloved franchise mascot and breakdancing robot Claptrap simply must make an appearance – we can’t imagine it otherwise – while series antagonist Handsome Jack will hopefully appear as a movie villain.

Series mascot Claptrap (Image credit: Gearbox Software)

How will the Borderlands movie keep the games' spirit?

At PAX East last year, director Eli Roth did state a plan to cast Borderlands cosplayers as extras – and then kill them off with “awful deaths” – which may suggest the movie’s vision will cleave closer to the games than expected. He also explained that he'll put a "little spice of Hostel in there", suggesting a light leaning towards horror.

We're curious to see if the Borderlands movie will try and retain the games' art style, which is cel-shaded, and therefore complicated to retain on the big screen. Like so many things about this project, though, how Roth and company will tackle that is unknown for now.

Watch this space for more details on Borderlands.