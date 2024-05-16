GameSir unveils the X4 Aileron Bluetooth controller designed for Xbox mobile gaming

GameSir has officially revealed the X4 Aileron Bluetooth, its latest mobile controller geared towards Xbox mobile gaming.

The GameSir X4 Aileron Bluetooth controller is available to purchase now from Amazon US, Amazon UK and the GameSir website, for $99.99/ £99.99 and is designed to accommodate most Android devices.

The controller boasts an "ultra-responsive" Bluetooth connection, low-latency play, and features a compact two-piece design that magnetically joins together.

The device also offers extra space for phone coolers and wireless chargers, meaning users won't need to worry about their X4A overheating or their battery draining during long gaming sessions. On top of this, the controller uses microswitches for its face buttons, bumpers, and D-pad which GameSir states will offer the "perfect balance between responsiveness and durability, boasting a lifespan of up to 5 million clicks."

It features RGB lighting around its thumbsticks, which can be edited easily via a button combination or the GameSir App. The dual triggers allow for customization too, as users can switch between traditional analog triggers and shorter hair triggers whenever they please.

You can take a look at the product's full specifications below.

Platform: Android

Android Connectivity: Low-latency Bluetooth

Low-latency Bluetooth ABXY Buttons: Microswitch

Microswitch Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Yes Hall Effect Triggers: Yes

Yes Trigger mode: Analog triggers or hair triggers

Analog triggers or hair triggers Back Buttons: 2 mappable Back Buttons

2 mappable Back Buttons Software: GameSir App

GameSir App Button Layout: Xbox / Switch

Xbox / Switch Compatible Model Width: 68-95mm / 2.68-3.74 in

68-95mm / 2.68-3.74 in Compatible Maximum Model Thickness: 12.5mm / 0.49 in

12.5mm / 0.49 in Pass-Through Charging: Yes

Yes Battery: One 400mAh battery in each controller

One 400mAh battery in each controller Product Size: 120*104.6*42.7 mm / 4.72*4.12*1.68 in

120*104.6*42.7 mm / 4.72*4.12*1.68 in Net Weight: 188.5 g / 0.42 lbs

188.5 g / 0.42 lbs Package Size: 160*118*84 mm / 6.30*4.65*3.31 in

160*118*84 mm / 6.30*4.65*3.31 in Gross Weight: 426.3 g / 0.94 lbs

