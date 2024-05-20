The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the Summer Game Fest event

The PC Gaming Show will be presented by actor Mica Burton, esports commentator Sean 'Day[9]' Plott, as well as presenter and streamer Frankie Ward.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 9 this year and will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X / Twitter, Steam, and Bilibili. It marks the tenth anniversary of the PC Gaming Show, which debuted back in 2015 as a PC-focused alternative to the much more console-oriented E3.

This year’s event will be a part of the Summer Game Fest schedule and feature information on over 75 titles. This includes exclusive details regarding the upcoming co-op first-person shooter (FPS) Killing Floor 3, the debut of a new game from promising indie developer Sonderlust Studios, an exciting announcement from Developer Digital and Artificer, and much more.

This comes alongside gameplay footage for Mars Tactics and Every Day We Fight, not to mention a release date for the first episode of upcoming noir shooter Fallen Aces. In addition to these new reveals, you can expect a range of brand new trailers for some of the biggest upcoming games such as DeathSprint 66, Citizen Sleeper 2, and Streets of Rogue 2.

Regarding the announcement, Mica Burton said that: “It’s so great to be back next month presenting the tenth PC Gaming Show with Sean. I’m excited to bring the viewers some great new announcements, world premieres, and games they can’t wait to fill their Steam libraries with.”

Sean 'Day[9]' Plott added that they are “absolutely thrilled that it’s the 10-year anniversary of the PC Gaming Show. It’s been a fun opportunity to look back and realize just how many major changes have happened: battle royales, autobattlers, Steam Deck, Among Us, Roblox, esports growth, DLSS, and so so many more. It makes me delighted to celebrate where PC gaming has landed and excited to see what the next 10 years will bring.”

Likewise, Frankie Ward said that they “can’t wait to celebrate 10 years of the PC Gaming Show with the gang - it’s a show I joined in 2018 and has since become a highlight of my year. [...] As always, we’ll be celebrating the unique gaming experiences that the PC offers, which both push the imaginations of audiences and often the capabilities of the technology PC gaming offers.”

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can keep up to date with all the latest announcements regarding the PC Gaming Show by following PC Gamer on X / Twitter.

If you’re a content creator who is interested in partnering with the PC Gaming Show, you can fill out a form in order to receive a press kit, visual assets for your stream, and information to help you get the most out of the event.