Nintendo to hold playtest for a new, unannounced Switch Online feature

Nintendo has announced that it will perform a playtest this month for a mysterious, new Nintendo Switch Online feature.

The Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program is scheduled to begin on October 24 and will run through November 6.

According to Nintendo, the playtest is related to "a new feature for the Nintendo Switch Online service", but hasn't divulged any details on what it could be just yet.

The company is also looking to recruit people to participate in the playtest, but they must have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships to qualify.

Customers will also be required to download "exclusive software" to their own Nintendo Switch system in order to participate, Nintendo explained.

To apply to the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program, users will need to head to the Application Page from this blog post.

You also need to be 18 or over and have a Nintendo Account registered to either Japan, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, or Spain.

Nintendo adds that the playtest is "expected to accept as many as 10,000 participants" and that it will close applications early if the number of accepted participants has reached the required limit.

Elsewhere, Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are ramping up as the most recent leak allegedly revealed the design for the unannounced system.

Around 12 images were shared online and began making their rounds in September and supposedly showed the final design for the Nintendo Switch successor, which looks to be a bigger version of the base model with a bigger screen.

Nintendo hasn't formally revealed the console at this time, but an announcement has been confirmed for before the end of this year. This could mean the Switch 2 could launch sometime in 2025.