Phil Spencer says Microsoft will release more Xbox games on other platforms - "I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not'"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says he is pleased with Microsoft's multiplatform push

Spencer says there are no "red lines" when it comes to releasing more Xbox games on other platforms

Spencer thinks "the ball is moving in the right direction"

Microsoft's gaming head Phil Spencer has said that there are no "red lines" regarding the release of more Xbox games on PlayStation.

The company's multiplatform push kicked off earlier this year, which saw the likes of Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves make their way to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Now, Spencer has revealed that he isn't against seeing more Xbox games released on other platforms, but has held back on confirming which titles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Bloomberg, Spencer said: "I think the ball is moving in the right direction. I think this idea of open platforms, where users have more choice, creators have more choice, you see the momentum, right?"

The Xbox boss continued, saying that he is pleased with the beginning of the multiplatform plan, and, according to Bloomberg, confirmed Microsoft wants to "do more of that" and that it won't rule out any titles in its major franchises.

"I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say ‘thou must not,'" Spencer said, but added that it's too early to decide on the next version of Halo.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was originally thought to be an Xbox-exclusive title until it received a confirmed PS5 release date this summer.

Bethesda's next major action game will launch on December 9 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC as a timed exclusive instead, before it arrives on PS5 in Spring 2025.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the announcement, Spencer explained the surprise PS5 release, calling it a business move for the company.

"Obviously, last spring we launched four games, two of them on the Switch, four of them on PlayStation, and we said we were gonna learn," Spencer said. "We said we'd watch. I think at [the] Showcase, I might have said, from our learning, we're gonna do more.

"What I see, when I look, our franchises are getting stronger. Our Xbox console players are as high this year as they’ve ever been. So I look at it and I say, okay, our player numbers are going up for the console platform. Our franchises are as strong as they’ve ever been."