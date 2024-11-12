Konami says a reason it decided to make Metal Gear Solid Delta was due to the "newer, younger generation" who "aren’t familiar with the Metal Gear series anymore"

Metal Gear series producer Noriaki Okamura has revealed new insight into the making of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

One reason why it decided to make the game is due to the younger generation being unfamiliar with the series

Konami says it wants to preserve the series for future generations

Konami has revealed that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was made for the younger generation who might be unfamiliar with the series.

Speaking in the latest Play issue (via GamesRadar), Metal Gear series producer Noriaki Okamura explained that the studio noticed that some new and younger gamers were unacquainted with the iconic series, which originally sparked the idea to remake Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

"One of the things that really sparked us to do the remake in general is because we realized that a lot of the newer, younger generation of gamers aren’t familiar with the Metal Gear series anymore”, Okamura said.

The original game was released 20 years ago in 2004, but Okamura said that although the upcoming remake is as much for the old-time fans as new ones, Konami also wants to preserve the series for future generations.

"It was basically our mission, our duty, to kind of continue making sure that the series lives on for future generations," Okamura continued. "After all, we leave behind much more than just DNA, as Solid Snake would say - but again, who is Solid Snake?"

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater doesn't have a release date just yet, but we know it will be launching in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Konami has also confirmed that all original voices from the 2004 Metal Gear Solid 3 will be used in the remake.

