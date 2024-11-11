New Indiana Jones and the Great Circle deep dive video shows off cinematic set-pieces, Indy's abilities and, even more Nazi whacking

A new Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer has arrived

It offers a deep dive into the game's mechanics

The game launches on December 9

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has arrived, giving us an extended look at the upcoming action-adventure game.

The video lasts just over 14 minutes and provides a couple of new details about some of Indy’s abilities. We see his trademark whip being used for everything from impromptu ziplining to swinging over large gaps and even disarming enemies.

We also learn that he is equipped with a camera, which can be used to take collectible photos or to trigger hints in puzzle segments. Maps, letters, and other pieces of important information are stored in Indy’s journal which can then be viewed at any time.

You can see everything for yourself in the trailer below.

Gameplay Deep Dive - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

Stealth is a key part of the trailer, with Indy donning disguises to sneak around guarded areas. When that doesn’t work out, there is a rich melee combat system with a variety of possible combo attacks to master. You can make use of guns too, either with Indy’s trademark revolver or those recovered from enemies and the environment.

The trailer also outlines the basic details of the story, which is set after the events of the 1981 Raiders of the Lost Ark film. It begins when a mysterious relic is stolen from Marshall College, the Connecticut university where Indy serves as a professor when he’s not out adventuring.

His attempts to discover the meaning behind the theft lead him to the mystery of the great circle, which he will try to solve with the support of allies around the world. The main antagonist is the rival archeologist Voss, who is trying to exploit the power of the Great Circle.

Plenty of interesting locations are shown, including some forbidden tombs, crumbling ruins, the Pyramids of Giza, and a couple more urban environments. A few set-piece moments stand out too, particularly the handful of moments where Indy has to think quickly to escape ancient traps.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on December 9 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. This will be followed by a PlayStation 5 version in 2025.