Rockstar is still on track to release GTA 6 next year

Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a fall 2025 release

This was confirmed by Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive

We already know the game will come to Xbox and PlayStation

The latest financial results from Rockstar owner Take-Two Interactive, which were released yesterday November 6, have confirmed that the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track for a 'fall 2025' release.

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 debuted in December last year, confirming a 2025 release window. This was later narrowed down to “fall of calendar 2025” in a similar Take-Two financial report in May this year.

If you had any doubts that the game was on track to release at that time, then it looks like you can put those worries to rest for now. A newly revealed slide from the recent Q2 2025 Take-Two Interactive earnings call reaffirmed that the game is still “planned to release in fall of Calendar 2025” - in other words, towards the end of next year.

Cops and robbers

The same slide also explains that Grand Theft Auto 5, first launched in 2013, has sold over 205 million units to date. According to the company, it also “reached $1 billion in retail sales faster than any entertainment release in history.” Whether its sequel will be able to match these lofty sales figures has yet to be seen, but it wouldn’t be too surprising given the level of anticipation surrounding the title.

Little is currently known about the plot of Grand Theft Auto 6, though the reveal trailer points to a return to the fan-favorite locale of Vice City which has been featured in previous games. According to recent leaks, it will follow dual protagonists as they go head to head with the law.

Expect the same satirical tone as other entries, plus plenty of references to politics and modern culture. We also know that the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, with a PC version yet to be confirmed.

You might also like