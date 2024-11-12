Spyro Reignited Trilogy gets an Xbox Game Pass release today

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to Xbox Game Pass today

Xbox initially confirmed the news in a cryptic social media post

This follows months of rumors that the game would get a release on the subscription service

After months of rumors, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has finally been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft announced the news in a new blog post, sharing that the 2018 trilogy will be coming to the subscription service today November 12 for all tiers including Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass, for cloud, console, and PC.

"Xbox players have been able to explore the Dragon Realms with Spyro since 2018 with the release of the Reignited Trilogy, and now we’re excited to invite our community to jump into these incredible adventures once again and relive the fun and nostalgia that only Spyro can bring," Microsoft said.

Some crystal-shattering news!The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is coming to @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fChY2mKj0JNovember 11, 2024

Before the news broke, the X / Twitter accounts for Xbox Game Pass and Spyro hinted at a release in a series of cryptic tweets suggesting an official announcement was on the way.

This followed months of rumors that more Activision games were to be added to Xbox Game Pass. In July, a leaker accurately predicted the release of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 on the service, while also suggesting that Spyro Reignited Trilogy was "coming very soon".

The Reignited Trilogy features all three original games built from the ground up for current-gen consoles and PC, including Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

