More Activision games are reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass this year, including Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is reportedly set to debut on Xbox Game Pass later this year.

This comes from a reliable leaker that goes by 'eXtas1s' and was spotted by Eurogamer. The leaker stated that they have spoken to sources and has seen "certain graphic evidence" that would indicate the release of more Activision games on Game Pass.

Among these titles is the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which is apparently set to launch on the subscription service in August, but doesn't yet know if it can be played through the Cloud. Windows Central has since been able to corroborate this information, as well.

The leaker also said that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy are "coming very soon" but "cannot guarantee their arrival to the service in the same month."

"Regarding the arrival of some Call of Duty games, I currently have no information about whether they will arrive in August, or whether we'd have to wait even longer," eXtas1s adds.

Diablo 4 became the first Activision Blizzard game to join Xbox Game Pass in March, following Microsoft's acquisition of the company last year.

Back in May, Microsoft announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members, making it the first game in the series to be brought to the service.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is slated to launch on October 25 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One. A full gameplay reveal was recently shared at the Xbox Games Showcase, where fans were treated to a first look via an explosive new trailer.