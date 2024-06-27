The Xbox app and Game Pass Ultimate library are coming to select Amazon Fire TV devices

Microsoft and Amazon have announced that the Xbox App is coming to Amazon Fire TV next month.

As of July, this collaboration also means that the Xbox Game Ultimate Pass game library will be available on select TV’s with a compatible Fire TV Stick and Bluetooth-enabled controller.

Users will gain access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games directly through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices, no console required, such as Bethesda’s most recent space role-playing game Starfield, as well as other titles like Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, and many more.

“We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re excited to work with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so customers can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing titles without the need for a console,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Fire TV and Alexa.

"Now customers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, Bluetooth controller, and Game Pass Ultimate membership."

To get started, users will need either a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or a Fire TV Stick 4K, then you can go ahead and download the Xbox app on your Fire TV device via the Amazon app store. Once installed, you can then sign in with your Microsoft account, and if you’re already a member, you’ll get instant access to stream and play any games featured in the Game Pass Ultimate library.

When it comes to connecting a Bluetooth controller, you can select from a range of options, including the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, the DualSense Wireless Controller or the DualShock 4.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this month, Amazon expanded the availability of its cloud gaming platform Amazon Luna to three more countries, including Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland, allowing users in these countries to experience a wide selection of available games.

Amazon has also teamed up with GOG Game Store to offer more than 40 titles that can be played on the Luna via the cloud, such as the massively popular Stardew Valley, Hollow Knight, and Cuphead.