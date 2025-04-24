Your TV is now an Xbox: LG displays can now cloud stream Game Pass games without a console

LG TVs are getting Xbox cloud gaming

The app is coming to WebOS 24-compatible TVs

All you’ll need is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller

Microsoft has been on a mission as of late to brand everything from here to there an Xbox, mostly off the back of the company’s cloud streaming efforts. The latest Xbox? Why that’s your LG TV of course.

LG’s latest update to its TV operating system (first teased back in January) brings with it the Xbox app, albeit currently in a beta version. The result means that you can now play any cloud-streamed game on your display without a console. All you’ll need is an Xbox controller and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to enable cloud streaming.

If you have a WebOS 24 or WebOS 25-compatible TV (to make it easier, if your LG TV launched in 2022 or after, or if it’s a 2021 StanbyME display), you’ll be able to install the Xbox app right away. There won’t be any downloads required except for the app itself. The update will roll out to StanByMe TVs after other WebOS 24-compatible models.

This isn’t a first for game streaming mind you: Samsung TVs have supported the Xbox cloud gaming app since 2022 and Amazon Fire TV devices have supported it since 2024.

With your Xbox controller in hand and Game Pass Ultimate subscription active, you’ll be able to play games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and more from just your TV – just head to the Gaming Portal on your LG display and launch the Xbox app to get started.

Though be prepared for some quality issues. A fast internet connection will improve your cloud gaming experience massively, improving streaming quality and latency alike.

Here in Australia, I’ve personally had a lot of issues with cloud streaming Xbox games on my PC and Samsung projector with my 100Mbps-capable internet plan, but obviously this might be a non-issue for your household.

LG’s TVs are mighty impressive. The LG C4 is currently the top model on TechRadar’s list of the best TVs and the incoming flagship LG G5 scored a whopping five stars in our review. The mid-range LG C5 also scored an impressive five stars, remaining a top pick for folks craving a high-end screen without a gigantic price (the C5 will likely replace the C4 soon on our list).

If you care about having fast and responsive gameplay in the lounge room, you may be better off buying an Xbox console, such as the affordable Series S or powerful Series X, or alternatively you could pick up a PlayStation 5.

But for casual gaming where you might only play a handful of titles, if you’re looking for something to entertain the kids, or if you simply don’t want to pay the full price for a game, Xbox cloud gaming might be worth considering.