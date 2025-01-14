Own an LG TV released from 2021 onwards? Here's when (and if) you can expect your smart TV platform to update to webOS 25

The LG G5 (pictured here at CES 2025) will come with webOS 25 built-in

LG reveals schedule for webOS update rollout

The update program is called LG Re:New

Certain LG TVs will receive five years of webOS updates

LG has revealed the schedule for its webOS 24 and webOS 25 rollout to older models from 2024 and before, as reported by FlatpanelsHD.

The rollout is part of LG's Re:New program, where certain older LG TVs will receive five years worth of webOS upgrades. For example, an LG TV from 2024, such as the LG C4, one of the best TVs released in 2024, will be upgraded each year to the next version of web OS in its life cycle. So, in late 2025, it's scheduled to be update to webOS 25, late 2026 it'll receive webOS 2026 and so on.

With older models, say the LG C3 from 2023, it will be upgraded to webOS 24 in early 2025 and receive webOS 25 in late 2025/early 2026 and so on.

The full schedule is as planned below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally TV year Eligible products Expected update time webOS version 2021 StanbyME Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Q1 2026 webOS 25 2022 OLED, 8K QNED, StanbyME GO Q4 2024 - Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Q4 2025 - Q1 2026 webOS 25 2023 OLED, QNED, LCD Q4 2024 - Q1 2025 webOS 24 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Q4 2025 - Q1 2026 webOS 25 2024 OLED, QNED, LCD Q4 2025 - Q1 2025 webOS 25

The company's webOS 25 is set to arrive built-in with LG's 2025 TVs, including its 2025 OLED TV lineup and 2025 QNED TV lineup, which were first revealed at CES 2025. webOS 25 itself has seen several upgrades from its predecessor, webOS 2024, with the majority focused on AI. LG has even adopted the moniker of 'LG AI TV' to 2025's batch of screens.

Some of the upgrades of webOS 25 include AI search (US and Korea only, at launch) where AI will carry out an advanced search based on a user's questions for recommended content, plus AI Concierge, where users will be recommended movies, TV shows and keywords based on their viewing history.

There's also the AI Generative Art store, where users can spend credits to create AI generated images. There have also been upgrades to AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard which will now remember different users preferred picture and sound profiles.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI Chatbot, introduced in webOS 24, can now also make picture and sound settings changes to suit the user, e.g. if you ask it to "make the screen brighter", it will up the brightness.

A welcome upgrade

We haven't had a chance to test webOS 25 just yet, but we did like webOS 24, with 3 upgrades in particular standing out. We also scored it highly in our LG reviews in 2024, thanks to its streamlined design, updated Quick Cards system and its streamlined Quick Menu.

The LG Re:New program is a welcome one, as it means users don't have to spend money to update their TV to get the latest smart TV features, services and crucially, latest security updates. for at least 5 years from first purchase.

LG likened the update to a full OS upgrade like you'd find on the best phones, say an iPhone going from iOS 17 to iOS 18, rather than a simple update you'd find on an app.

While some may not like the changing design, layout and features on a yearly basis, LG web OS upgrades over the past few years have been significant and have generally seen good upgrades and improvements over their previous generations.