LG unveils 2025 flagship OLED TV line-up, including brightest-ever models, and smarter wireless 4K video tech

LG reveals high-end OLED TV models for 2025: LG G5 and LG M5

LG M5 has a more flexible wireless video transmission box

New OLED panels set to be brightest yet, with 165Hz support

LG has revealed its 2025 OLED TV lineup at CES 2025, with a brighter LG G5 OLED TV, and an updated LG M5 OLED TV. The latter will have greater flexibility in its Zero Connect Box placement, while both will have a brighter screen and new AI-centric interface for its webOS smart TV platform.

For OLEDs, the LG OLED M5, successor to the LG M4, will continue to use the Zero Connect wireless box for its cable connections and support 4K 144Hz with VRR including certified Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync for gaming. The M5 will also be the world's first ‘True Wireless’ TV meaning no loss in picture or sound quality over wireless transmission, which means its Zero Connect box can be placed further away and in more locations than the M4 (but the TV will still need a power cable, so 'True Wireless' is perhaps a little ambitious).

Both the LG M5 and the LG G5 – which is the successor to one of 2024’s best OLED TVs, the LG G4 – will feature an Alpha 11 AI processor, which comes with the Brightness Booster Ultimate tech, which LG claims will make the G5 three times brighter than the LG B-series, its entry-level OLED TV. The LG G5 will also support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, surpassing many of the best gaming TVs available.

Could we be seeing the brightest OLEDs yet at CES 2025? Reports suggest LG OLED panels of 3,700 nits could be available, which is a significant step-up over the LG G4 (pictured) – though we doubt the TVs will reach such heights anyway. (Image credit: LG Global)

LGs Evo OLEDs will also feature a Filmmaker Mode with a new feature called Ambient Light Compensation. This feature is applicable with models with a light sensor that analyzes the viewing environment and then aims to display the picture on screen "as the director intended" for that level of lighting. This new Filmmaker Mode was made in conjunction with the creative community.

Several upgrades are coming to LG’s webOS smart TV platform, which all LG OLEDs will have built-in, and are heavily focused around AI. These new AI features include AI Picture and Sound profiles as well as AI Recommendations linked to specific user profiles, AI Search (coming to US and Korea only so far), plus updates to AI Chatbot allowing it to make picture mode and sound mode recommendations.

Finally, LG’s Magic Remote has been given a re-design for a more slimmed-down appearance. The numbered buttons have been replaced with an AI button to access AI features, and an Accessibility button provides easy access to accessibility features.

LG M5 OLED

The LG M5 OLED (pictured) will be 'True Wireless' according to LG, delivering up to 4K, 144Hz video signal wirelessly. (Image credit: LG)

The LG M5 will be available in 65, 77, 83 and 97-inch sizes and have the same Zero Connect capabilities as its M4 predecessor, receiving a wireless signal from LG’s Zero Connect box, which has all the processing and HDMI connections built-in. The Zero Connect Box is now said to be ‘True Wireless’, meaning it can be placed at a greater range of angles and distances while still transmitting the same full-quality and zero-latency signal.

The LG M5 uses the new Alpha 11 AI processor Gen2, which has been improved with AI Super Upscaling (for lower-resolution content), Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and Object Enhancing by Visual Perception. It will also support 11.1.2 Virtual AI Surround Sound.

LG G5 OLED

(Image credit: LG)

The LG G5 will be available in 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch sizes- and will feature a micro-lens-array (MLA) OLED panel and the same Alpha 11 AI Gen2 Processor as the LG M5. The G5’s biggest upgrade from the G4 is Brightness Booster Ultimate tech, which will see the G5's peak brightness levels at three times that of the B series.

Another major development in the LG G5 will be 165Hz refresh rate support. for PC gaming – a step-up on the G4’s 144Hz max refresh rate. The G5 will also support AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, HGiG and Dolby Vision gaming. It’s worth noting that Dolby Vision will not be supported at 165Hz.

