LG G5 OLED TV: what we want to see

The LG G4 OLED TV has established itself as one of 2024's best OLED TVs, blending cutting-edge picture quality with a sleek, wall-mountable design.

Powered by LG's advanced Alpha 11 processor and second-gen Micro Lens Array (MLA) tech, the G4 delivers exceptional brightness, vivid colours, and stunning HDR performance. Its features cater to a wide audience with robust gaming capabilities like 4K at 144Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and low input lag.

But, while the LG G4 is really strong, there is room for improvement, and today we'll be looking at all of the potential options LG has to upgrade when it releases the LG G5 sometime in 2025.

For example, the addition of virtual 11.1.2 surround sound through AI Sound Pro is commendable but falls short of delivering a fully immersive audio experience. Moreover, while webOS provides easy access to apps and streaming services, its ad placements and limited customisability detract from its premium appeal.

The upcoming LG G5 OLED TV has the potential to elevate the series further by addressing these limitations while introducing cutting-edge features. We expect enhancements in brightness, HDR support, and gaming capabilities, and deeper integration of AI could be a game-changer.

Let's dive into our wish list for the LG G5 OLED TV in 2025.

LG G5 OLED TV: Enhanced picture quality and gaming

While the LG G4 OLED already impresses with its MLA tech and exceptional HDR performance, the LG G5 OLED could take brightness and HDR capabilities to the next level.

The G4 already delivers outstanding peak brightness, and the G5 could further enhance localised brightness and improved processing power. Adding HDR10+ support would broaden compatibility with more HDR content, complementing Dolby Vision, and AI brightness optimisation could intelligently adjust to ambient lighting and content type.

Gamers will expect even more from the G5, building on the G4’s strong gaming features like 4K at 120Hz for consoles and 144Hz support for PCs. The addition of 240Hz support could future-proof the G5 and enhanced "Game Optimiser" modes would help tailor the TV for different genres, such as RPGs or FPS games.

To cater to the growing cloud gaming market, LG could integrate expanded support for platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming, which would make the G5 a compelling choice for gamers looking for a seamless, high-performance experience.

LG G5 OLED TV: AI and UI

The G4’s Alpha 11 processor offers significant AI enhancements over older TVs, but the G5 could push these capabilities even further, including smarter, more personalised settings for picture and sound based on user preferences and types of content.

AI-powered real-time upscaling for older or low-resolution content would also ensure sharper visuals and better clarity, eliminating the need for manual adjustments, and AI-driven motion smoothing could refine fast-action scenes without introducing the "soap opera" effect.

The G5’s webOS UI could benefit from deeper AI integration to make navigation more intuitive and personalised. Predictive algorithms could surface frequently used apps or settings, and voice commands powered by advanced AI could improve accuracy and context understanding.

For example, users could ask for specific genres of content, and the TV could recommend options across streaming platforms.

Additionally, AI could improve energy efficiency by learning a user's behaviour and then optimising power consumption, including automatically dimming or turning off unused features during idle periods.

LG G5 OLED TV: Upgraded audio, design, and sustainability

The G4’s audio performance is solid but falls short of a fully immersive experience, and the G5 could address this by integrating a more robust onboard speaker system.

On top of that, AI-powered audio tuning could further enhance this experience by analysing room acoustics and adjusting sound profiles for clearer dialogue and balanced bass.

In terms of design, the G5 could expand customisation options to suit diverse home setups, like more versatile stand designs. A height-adjustable option for soundbar integration or a rotating stand for vertical content would be welcome. Improved cable management systems that seamlessly route wires would add to its practicality, too.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important factor for TV buyers, and the G5 could set a benchmark with eco-friendly innovations. Incorporating recyclable materials, reducing packaging waste, and introducing advanced energy-saving features would cater to environmentally conscious consumers.