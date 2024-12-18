LG’s incredible, transparent OLED TV is now available to buy, and no it's not cheap

LG's Signature OLED T transparent OLED TV is now available to buy in the US for $59,999.

The design-forward TV permits a range of installation options, including in front of windows.

Connections are made to the Signature OLED T wirelessly using LG's Zero Connect box, with 4K 120Hz support.

LG has announced that its 77-inch Signature OLED T transparent OLED TV is now available to buy. The world’s first transparent OLED TV with wireless audio and video transfer, the Signature OLED T made a big splash when it was demonstrated at CES 2024, where it was shown without any confirmed release date or price.

We now have that information: The 77-inch Signature OLED T is available at select LG retailers, Best Buy, and LG.com for $59,999 in the United States. Availability in other markets will be announced at a future date.

The LG Signature OLED T’s screen can transform from transparent to opaque at the push of a button, allowing for a range of display options, including installation in front of windows. When in transparent mode, objects on-screen appear to float in 3D space. In opaque mode, a roll-up back panel transforms it into a regular display for streaming movies and TV, and the Signature T is also optimized for gaming, with 4K at 120Hz support, AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, and Nvidia G-Sync certification.

According to LG’s press release, the Signature OLED T provides three separate display options:

T-Objet: an always-on display mode.

an always-on display mode. T-Bar: an info-ticker that runs along the screen’s bottom edge, displaying info such as sports results and weather forecasts.

an info-ticker that runs along the screen’s bottom edge, displaying info such as sports results and weather forecasts. T-Home: a standard smart TV interface displaying apps, settings, and other services.

Transparent TVs get real

(Image credit: Future)

Transparent displays captured our imagination at CES 2024, with LG and Samsung making them a primary focus of their “Innovation room” exhibits. Of the two, LG’s Signature OLED T looked the most ready for prime time. Although no availability date was given, it was said to arrive in 2024.

LG has clearly made good on its promise, with the Signature OLED T arriving just in the nick of time in mid-December 2024. At $59,999, the transparent OLED is quite a bit more expensive than the best OLED TVs, even 83-inch 8K models such as the LG Z3.

Still, for those craving a design-forward TV that pushes the limits of tech and captures the imagination, the Signature OLED T might just be the ticket.

