LG’s new wireless QNED 4K TV takes a page from the LG OLED TV playbook

LG has announced its 2025 QNED TV lineup in advance of CES 2025.

QNED TVs will be available in 40 to 100-inch screen sizes.

One model, the QNED9M, will support a True Wireless connection to LG's Zero Connect box.

LG announced its new QNED evo TV lineup today in advance of CES 2025. The new TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 40 to 100 inches, and use wireless 4K 144Hz transmission tech in the top models. LG is also going all in on AI for its QNED TVs, with AI enhancements for picture and sound and AI-based personalization features in the webOS 25 smart TV interface.

The new TVs feature a new proprietary wide color gamut tech called Dynamic QNED Color Solution, which is a replacement for the quantum dots used in previous LG QNED models and has been certified for Color Volume by testing organization Intertek.

The QNED9M model will also feature the company’s True Wireless 4K tech, a feature previously limited to the LG M-series OLED TVs. This uses a separate Zero Connect Box to send up to 4K 144Hz video and audio wirelessly to the TV, and do so without any picture quality compromises, according to LG.

AI is now widely used in the best TVs, capabilities in the new TVs include AI Super Upscaling, AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro for automatic picture and sound optimization. A Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro feature fine-tunes HDR brightness on a scene-by-scene basis, and a new AI Magic Remote provides an AI button for assisted content searching based on a large language model.

2025 LG QNED TVs

The LG QNED99 is the flagship 8K model for 2025 QNED99. It features a mini-LED backlight and LG’s Alpha a9 8K Gen7 processor.

The LG QNED92 is the flagship 4K QNED model for 2025 and also features a mini-LED backlight. The QNED92 uses LG’s Alpha A8 AI Gen2 processor, the same one found in LG’s B-series OLED TVs.

The LG QNED9M uses LG’s NanoCell backlight tech. It features the Alpha a9 4K Gen8 processor, the same one used in the LG C-series OLED, and has an Ultra Slim design, with a depth of 16.4mm. The QNED9M supports True Wireless 4K tech and has earned an AMD FreeSync Premium certification for gaming.

The LG QNED85 uses the same panel tech as the QNED9M but lacks wireless support. It will come in a new 100-inch size, following the trend of 98-inch and larger sets from brands like Hisense, TCL and Samsung. The QNED85 features the same Alpha a8 AI 4K Gen2 processor used in LG’s QNED90 and B-series OLED TVs.

Finally, the LG QNED82, LG’s entry-level QNED model, has similar features as the QNED85 and the same Ultra Slim Design as the QNED9M.

Pricing, specific screen sizes and availability for LG’s 2025 QNED TVs have not yet been announced.