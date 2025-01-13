LG G5 OLED TV: everything we know about LG's next-gen TV

The LG G5 has been officially revealed at CES 2025 as part of LG 2025 OLED TV lineup. As the successor to the LG G4, one of 2024's best OLED TVs, the G5 has received several upgrades including higher brightness, new gaming features and more. There's even been a surprising change regarding its panel.

We were thoroughly impressed with the LG G5's predecessor, the LG G4, which earned five out of five stars in our LG G4 review thanks to its spectacular picture quality, full suite of gaming features and impressive built-in sound. It was easily one of the best TVs released last year, so needless to say we have high hopes for the LG G5.

Below, we look at everything we've had confirmed so far about the LG G5 and everything we still need to know. At the time of writing, we don't have any confirmation on price or release date, but we'll still be exploring this.

The LG G5 OLED TV on display at CES 2025 (Image credit: Future)

At the time of writing, we don't have any information on release dates or pricing for the LG G5 OLED TV. However, based on past trends, we can take an educated guess at what this information will be.

When LG confirmed pricing for the LG G4 in February and April 2024 for the US and the UK respectively, we were disappointed at first as nearly every sized model of the G4 had increased compared to its predecessor, the LG G3. Pricing for the LG G4 at release was as follows:

OLED55G4: $2,599 / £2,399 / AU$4,199

OLED65G4: $3,399 / £3,299 / AU$5,299

OLED77G4: $4,599 / £4,490 / AU$7,999

OLED83G4: $6,499 / £7,000 / AU$9,999

OLED97G4: $24,999 / £24,999

Our guesstimates on the G4 (before official pricing information was released) was that LG G4 would have a price increase due to inflation – and we were correct. Based on this, we'd assume that there will be a price increase for the LG G5 too. Thankfully, the G4 was only an average of $100 more per size than the G3 at release, so here's hoping we'll see the same for the LG G5.

As for the G5's new, smaller 48-inch model, this will be the cheapest of the range, but just how much cheaper than the 55-inch model it will be remains to be seen.

Based on previous years, we're expecting the LG G5 to launch in March or April this year, as this has generally been when LG has released its TVs for the past several years.

Again, we've only speculated on release dates and pricing above, so once we have official pricing and release dates, we'll be sure to update this page.

LG G5 OLED TV: Features

The LG G5 OLED (picture here at CES 2025) introduces 165Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. (Image credit: Future)

We do know that the LG G5 will be available in a wide range of sizes, including 55, 65, 77, 83 and 97-inch sizes as well as a new, smaller 48-inch model – the first time LG has released one of its flagship OLEDs in this size.

There have been several upgrades and changes to the LG G5 compared to its predecessor the LG G4. The G5 introduces 4K 165Hz refresh rate support – perfect for PC gaming – as well as still supporting VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync included) as well as Dolby Vision gaming across four HDMI 2.1 ports, a feature list up there with the best gaming TVs. A quick note – the LG G5 will not support 165Hz and Dolby Vision at the same time.

Another big upgrade to the G5 comes to its brightness levels. The G5 will feature Brighter Booster Ultimate, the same featured in the step-up LG M5, which LG says will make the G5's peak brightness three times higher than the LG B5 (although we have no confirmation on how bright we can expect that to be, as of yet.)

One of the most interesting brightness boosts however comes to its fullscreen brightness which, while not the flashiest upgrade, is important. LG says the G5 will have 40% higher fullscreen brightness than the LG G4. We measured the G4's fullscreen brightness at 257 nits in Filmmaker Mode. Based on LG's claim, we can expect the G5 to hit 350 nits fullscreen brightness – a significant upgrade that could make the G5 a better fit for brighter rooms.

Interestingly however, the LG G5 will manage all of these brightness upgrades without the help of micro-lens-array (MLA) tech in its OLED panel, as LG has decided to abandon that particular brightness boosting tech in its 2025 rollout altogether. Instead, the company has opted for a new 'four stack' OLED panel that LG says, along with Brightness Booster Ultimate, will enable the G5 to hit its highest brightness yet.

The LG G4 with webOS 24 on screen (Image credit: Future)

Rather than introduce a new processor, as it has done in recent years, LG has upgraded the Alpha 11 AI processor featured in the G4 to the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2 in the LG G5. It will come with similar AI features including AI Picture Wizard, which will now have personalized picture profiles for different users as well as Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, plus AI Sound Wizard which will upscale sound to 11.1.2 channels (as it did in the G4).

One of the biggest upgrades in the G5 will be the smart TV platform, which is heavily focused on AI, falling under the banner of 'LG AI TV'. Some of the new AI features include AI Search, an advanced content search engine, AI Recommendation, which will make tailored recommendations to individual users (and it'll change users based on your voice, if you make a voice request), and AI Concierge, which will make recommendation based on a user's viewing history.

Another AI feature being introduced is the LG AI Art feature. This is where users can generate artworks using AI, which are made by using credits (which are purchased separately).

LG G5 OLED TV: Design

The LG G4 (pictured) shipped with a stand in several sizes and region, but this will not be the case in 2025. (Image credit: Future)

LG's G-series OLEDs have been considered first and foremost a TV for wall mounting, which is why LG ships every G-series model with a bespoke, slim-fit wall-mount in the box. Up until the LG G4 in 2024, if you wanted a stand you had to purchase one separately at an extra cost. With the LG G4 however, certain models started shipping with a stand as well as the wall-mount, giving customers multiple design options.

Unfortunately, LG has decided for 2025 that none of the LG G5 models will ship with a stand, harking back to the days of the LG G3 in 2023. An optional stand will be available again, for an additional charge.

Ready for another change? LG's Magic Remote. The long-standing supplied remote with most LG TVs is being replaced with LG's AI Remote. A slimmer, trimmed-down design with an AI and Accessibility button will take center stage, with the numbered buttons removed in favor of these new buttons. The new AI remote will be shipped with LG TVs in the US, Korea and more but won't be available in certain regions, including the UK, which will have to make do with the old Magic Remote for now.

LG G5 OLED TV: everything we still need to know

(Image credit: Future)

While we've had confirmation of the LG G5's new panel, upgraded processor, new features and sizes, there are still a few things that we need to know.

Of course one of the key pieces of information we're waiting for includes pricing and release dates, but we're likely to get those in the coming weeks.

LG has yet to confirm the G5's built-in sound. The G4 came with a 4.2 speaker system, totaling 60W of power, as did its predecessor the LG G3. Could it be time for an upgrade in the LG G5, or will LG stick with this tried and tested formula?

We found the G4's sound to be pretty good overall, but still found buying one of the best soundbars the best way to go, as the G4 couldn't quite match up to the likes of the Panasonic Z95A and Sony Bravia 8 – two of the best TVs for sound.