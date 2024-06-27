Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is getting a re-release this summer for PC and consoles, with enhanced visuals and new PS5 DualSense features

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is set to re-launch this summer for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Scheduled to release on August 1 and priced at $19.99 (around £16.99), Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is an enhanced re-release version of the 2002 GameCube and PS2 game developed by LucasArts. Those who pre-order will also get a 10% discount when the game launches later this year.

In Bounty Hunter, you play as Jango Fett, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi, while equipped with an array of deadly weapons and tools, including dual blasters, a flamethrower, toxic darts, jetpack missiles, and more.

Aspyr, the team behind the recent re-release of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection and originally the upcoming Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake before Saber Interactive took over, have taken over for the enhanced edition.

The development team highlighted some of the new updates featured in the game, courtesy of the latest PlayStation blog post, including visual improvements to many aspects of the game.

For instance, "to give more depth and texture to the environment" Bounty Hunter will have improved environment textures in the form of bump maps, resulting in a more modern look.

There are also new dynamic lighting effects, allowing players to see more color, new flashlight equipment when navigating dark areas.

The PS5 version itself will feature even more enhancements via the console's DualSense Wireless Controller, such as integrated adaptive triggers for each of Fett's weapons, voice comms for the bounty hunter's in-game radio communication that will play through the controller's speaker, as well as lifebar feature that will glow on the device depending on your health.

In addition to all of these improvements, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will also see the return of the infamous easter-egg relating to Boba Fett. In the original game, players were able to find a low-resolution texture with a message written in Aurebesh that read: "Cash in all bounties to play as Boba," before it was removed.

Aspyr explains that although the message did exist, the feature did not, saying "even if you hit 100% on your save file, you were only able to play as Jango Fett."

In Bounty Hunter, the easter egg has been brought to life, meaning after completing the main campaign, players will be able to equip a new Boba Fett skin for your next playthrough and enjoy playing as the iconic Star Wars character.