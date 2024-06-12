Star Wars Outlaws will take roughly 30 hours to finish and double that for completionists

Ubisoft is quite well known for its absolutely gigantic games, having released titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that are packed with hundreds of hours of content for players to discover. That kind of thing is great if you have unlimited free time but, for the rest of us, it’s hard not to be left wishing that the games were a little more manageable.

Luckily, the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws sounds like it’s going to be the ideal length for most people. In a recent interview with VGC , creative director Julian Geirghty confirmed that the game will take around 30 hours for a player pursuing the story to beat.

“Very, very early on, we decided this is going to be a 25, 30-hour golden path adventure, 50 hours, 60 hours for completionists, and that is, for a guy with a family and a job, it’s still a fair amount of time,” he said. “It's not [an] Assassin’s Creed epic, [with] 200 hours’ worth of gameplay, so that allows us to really focus on the detail, it allows us to focus, maybe with a smaller team, on executing something that is manageable.”

Of course, your playtime is going to depend quite heavily on how much additional content you choose to pursue. You know that Star Wars Outlaws features an open world, with a number of side quests just waiting to be discovered. We wouldn’t be surprised if most players end up spending a bit more than that the 30 hour figure in the game, even if they are not dedicated to completing everything.

We recently attended a behind-closed-doors hands-on preview of Star Wars Outlaws, where we experienced a few of the different scenarios and settings that are in store. This included stumbling across some hidden treasures, suggesting that there will be a few secrets to uncover in the full game. It is set to launch on August 30 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

