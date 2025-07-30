Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, July 30 (game #780).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #781) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROCK

STRAW

EYE

NATURE

NATIONS

FIDDLE

GUESS

LAUGH

COMING

PARTY

RESORT

RESPONDER

LADY

SUPPER

RAIL

AID

NYT Connections today (game #781) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: No. 1 position

No. 1 position GREEN: No. 2 position

No. 2 position BLUE : No. 3 position

: No. 3 position PURPLE: The final position

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #781) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FIRST ___

GREEN: SECOND ___

BLUE: THIRD ___

PURPLE: LAST ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #781) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #781, are…

YELLOW: FIRST___ AID, LADY, NATIONS, RESPONDER

AID, LADY, NATIONS, RESPONDER GREEN: SECOND___ COMING, FIDDLE, GUESS, NATURE

COMING, FIDDLE, GUESS, NATURE BLUE: THIRD___ EYE, PARTY, RAIL, ROCK

EYE, PARTY, RAIL, ROCK PURPLE: LAST___ LAUGH, RESORT, STRAW, SUPPER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I’m annoyed that I didn’t get today’s answers in the correct order, but it wasn’t until I got the purple group that I realized this was one of Connections’ experimental days.

My mistake came in putting PARTY instead of STRAW into the LAST ____ group. At this stage I was still thinking this this was a regular game and thought the phrase was “final straw” and that "Last Party" sounded like it could be a film or a book.

Beyond this I struggled with FIRST ____. I had AID, LADY and RESPONDER locked in and then finally thought of adding NATIONS to complete the set.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, July 30, game #780)

YELLOW: INSTRUCT COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN

COACH, DIRECT, GUIDE, TRAIN GREEN: MEANS INSTRUMENT, MEDIUM, ORGAN, VEHICLE

INSTRUMENT, MEDIUM, ORGAN, VEHICLE BLUE: STARTING WITH GREEK NUMERICAL PREFIXES DIOXIDE, MONORAIL, TETRACYCLINE, TRIANGLE

DIOXIDE, MONORAIL, TETRACYCLINE, TRIANGLE PURPLE: ANAGRAMS OF MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS ABUT, BULGE, GROAN, VOILA