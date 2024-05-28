Microsoft accidentally confirms Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release

Update:

Microsoft has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members. The news was shared in a new Xbox Wire post today (May 28), where the publisher also revealed a cryptic live-action teaser trailer for the game called 'The Truth Lies'.

Fans will be able to tune into the Call of Duty Direct presentation on June 9 for the full reveal, where we'll likely receive a release date, as well as a first look at gameplay.

Original story:

Microsoft has seemingly confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be a day one Xbox Game Pass release.

This comes from The Verge reporter Tom Warren on X/Twitter, who shared a post today (May 28) which showed that users of the Xbox Game Pass app had received a notification regarding Black Ops 6's release on the subscription service (via Eurogamer).

"Just announced: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is coming to Game Pass on day one later this year!" the alert reads.

The notification went live across iPhone and Android devices for those who have the Xbox Game Pass app installed. Warren was also able to confirm that the notification included a link to an unpublished blog post on Xbox.com which is unavailable to view.

It appears the notification was pushed out earlier than anticipated, suggesting that an official announcement from Microsoft and Activision could arrive later today.

The Wall Street Journal recently that Microsoft had officially come to the decision to bring the next major Call of Duty title to Game Pass ahead of the game's reveal. This would make Black Ops 6 the first game in the series to be brought to Game Pass.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Microsoft is thinking about increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass again. According to Tom Warren, the price hike is only being considered and nothing has been finalized at this time.

The report also notes that the decision could mean a future for Call of Duty making its way to Game Pass - another internal debate at Microsoft.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced last week and is the latest entry in the annual first-person shooter (FPS) franchise.

A full reveal will be showcased during the Call of Duty Direct presentation on June 9, following Xbox Games Showcase at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. There, we'll likely be treated to a full trailer which, if tradition is anything to go by, will show off gameplay, its characters, setting, and more.