Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, with a full reveal coming immediately after the June Xbox Games Showcase

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been revealed to be this year's entry in the annual first-person-shooter (FPS) franchise, following Black Ops 1 through 4 as well as Cold War which was the subseries' fifth entry.

Now, perhaps for the sake of simplicity (and to offer it some parity with the numbered Modern Warfare subseries), the latest Black Ops is returning to being a numbered entry.

Announced via an official Xbox Wire post, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be fully revealed in a Direct presentation all of its own, taking place right after June 9's Xbox Games Showcase at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Unfortunately, nothing about the game has been revealed in the Xbox Wire post aside from the name, so we'll have to hold fire until June's showcase for more concrete information and - hopefully - gameplay.

The official reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 comes soon after a mysterious website went live hosting an interface similar to an alternate reality game (ARG), the slogan "The Truth Lies," and imagery that could be inspired by the failed insurrection of January 6, 2021, where scores of protesters attempted to infiltrate the Capitol Building in the US.

We'll have a few weeks of speculation until the showcase on June 9, but it has been confirmed that longtime series developer Treyarch is at the reins this year, with support from Raven Software.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will likely feature a campaign as well as all the multiplayer trimmings we've come to expect. A Zombies mode is also likely here alongside integration with the current iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone.

You might also like...