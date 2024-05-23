Mysterious website suggests that the next Call of Duty game is on the way

It seems that marketing has begun for the next entry in the Call of Duty series ahead of the reveal of a mystery game in a special presentation following the Xbox Games Showcase in June.

Some Activision employees including Call of Duty senior community manager Shaun Akerman have posted a cryptic graphic accompanied by the hashtag “TheTurthLies”. The image, which shows the US flag behind a stylized interpretation of Mount Rushmore covered in graffiti, contains a link to a slightly creepy new website.

On the website, you will find an interactive CRT TV with six channels to explore. New videos are being added to the website periodically, but at the moment only channels one, two, and six display any content. The first shows a short clip of some vandals breaking into Mount Rushmore under the cover of darkness, before cutting to a daytime shot of the sculpture where each carved figure has been covered by a giant blindfold emblazoned with the message “The Truth Lies”.

The second channel shows a similar group putting up posters in a city street. Some users on Twitter / X have reported finding the posters in real-world New York. In addition to a stylized image of Mount Rushmore, the posters show the slogan “the truth is the first casualty of war” and contain another link to the website. Channel Six is then stylized like a news channel, showing various monuments across the world defaced with black graffiti and an orange Cerberus-like logo - which is presumably the logo of the upcoming game.

The total number of six channels here seems significant, as rumors suggest that the next Call of Duty game is going to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Rumors have also suggested that the game will be set during the Gulf War, which lines up with the website's conspiratorial theme.

Interestingly the website also lets you download each video as an individual file, which makes me think that there might be some secrets buried in them that are just waiting to be uncovered by particularly eagle-eyed fans.

