Call of Duty Black Ops 6 - everything we know so far

When will we hear more about Black Ops 6? (Image credit: Activision) There's set to be a Black Ops Direct event on Sunday, June 9, following the Xbox showcase at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST. There's no word on just how long this event will last, but we expect to see the full reveal of Black Ops 6, hopefully with a release date.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is confirmed to be the CoD title arriving this year. So far, we've seen select information being slowly drip-fed and teased by Activision, pointing to a dark new entry into the series. From the looks of things, Black Ops 6 is set to be a worthy successor to 2020's excellent Black Ops: Cold War campaign.

While there's certainly still a lot of mystery surrounding Black Ops 6, we do know that the curtain is set to be lifted next week, during a dedicated Call of Duty Direct event. This will hopefully give us our first proper look at the upcoming game, and give us a better idea as to whether or not it has the chops to land on our list of best FPS games by the end of the year.

Here's everything we know about Black Ops 6 so far, including a look at all of the latest news and trailers. We'll also detail how to watch the Black Ops 6 reveal event, as well as the fact that the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass at launch. As new info emerges, we'll be sure to update this page.

Black Ops 6 Direct event - what we know so far

(Image credit: Activision)

Xbox has confirmed that a Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct event will follow its main showcase on June 9, 2024. While we don't quite have timings just yet, it's likely that we'll finally see a full reveal of the game. The start times according to different timezones for the Xbox event can be found below:

PT: June 9, 10am

June 9, 10am ET: June 9, 1pm

June 9, 1pm BST: June 9, 6pm

June 9, 6pm CET: June 9, 7pm

June 9, 7pm JST: June 10, 2am

June 10, 2am AEST: June 10, 3am

It's worth noting that we don't actually have a start time for the Black Ops 6 event itself, only that it'll follow the main Xbox showcase. Depending on how long this main event is, you'll need to catch the end of it to make sure you're watching when the call of Duty Direct starts. Once we hear more on the specifics, and on how long each show is expected to last, we'll update this section.

Black Ops 6 teasers

In true Black Ops fashion, teasers for the upcoming game have been popping up over the last week or so, starting with the short clip you can see above. It features a group vandalizing Mount Rushmore, with the phrase 'The Truth Lies'. This was later followed up by another teaser, showing the same group putting up a poster featuring the same tagline.

Both of the teaser clips released for Black Ops 6 were then joined by the 'open your eyes' video. This gives us a hint towards Black Ops 6's setting, which appears to be the 90s. We see former presidents George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, who covered the years of 1989-1993, and 1993-2001 respectively.

All of these teasers can be seen on the interactive thetruthlies website, which allows you to cycle through six TV channels. Each channel contains a different teaser, with one blank channel. You can even press the record button to download each video so that you can scrub through it yourself.

When is Black Ops 6 set?

Activision has yet to lift the lid fully on the setting for Black Ops 6, but thanks to the teasers we covered above, we're betting on it being the 90s. This tracks with previously unverified rumors about 2024's Call of Duty being called 'Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War'. While these rumors were squashed once we heard Black Ops 6's official title, they may still be right with regard to the time period the game's campaign will cover.

In the 'open your eyes' teaser video, we see a number of political figures, including former presidents George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, who covered the years of 1989-1993, and 1993-2001 respectively. In addition, we see former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who remained in office right up until the end of 1990. It's likely that Black Ops 6 could cover the fallout from Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and the response by the US-led coalition. Just how close the game sticks to history remains to be seen, as Black Ops has been known to alter timelines in the past.

Black Ops 6 trailer

So far, we've only received one trailer for Black Ops 6. It's a live-action trailer, with actors portraying several prominent historical figures. Across its runtime, we see former US presidents Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush, former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and former president of Iraq Saddam Hussein. This once again points to a 90s setting, covering the Gulf War, and the resulting fallout.

FAQ

Is Black Ops 6 coming to Game Pass?

Microsoft has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members. The news was shared in a new Xbox Wire post (May 28). The news followed a leak that was accidentally posted by Xbox, on the Xbox Game Pass app.

What platforms is Black Ops 6 releasing on?

So far, thanks to the Xbox Game Pass announcement, we know for sure that Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC. We also know that the game is still coming to PlayStation platforms, despite Activision having been acquired by Xbox recently. This means we can also add PS5 to the list. In terms of last-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One have yet to be officially confirmed, but as reported by VGC, data miners have found references to a 'cross-gene bundle' with store files. This could point to last-ten releases if it holds true, but for now, there's no official word.

What happened to Black Ops 5?

Were you as confused as we were when Activision announced Black Ops 6? Of course, there was never originally a Black Ops 5, with Black Ops: Cold War being the official fifth entry into the series. Seems like Activision is counting that one as five, so the next one will indeed be Black Ops 6.

Is there a Black Ops 6 Vault Edition?

So far, Activision has yet to reveal the Black Ops 6 editions officially. Once again, data miners have been busy digging into store files, and have found reference to a 'Vault Edition' for Black Ops 6. Now, there's no word on what'll be included in this year's Vault Edition, but note that the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition included campaign early access, as well as closed beta eligibility.