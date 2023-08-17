Modern Warfare 3 (2023) maps list confirmed so far

Modern Warfare 3 is officially the Call of Duty game coming out in 2023. It's being developed with Sledgehammer Games as the lead studio, in partnership with Infinity Ward, and it does seem to be a slightly different kind of Call of Duty game. For one, the maps that it's launching with are the 16 original maps that launched with Modern Warfare 2 back in 2019. It also marks two years in a row where we've seen mainline Call of Duty games be in the Modern Warfare series.

Whether you're excited for the campaign to introduce Makarov, or a return to Verdansk as the staging for at least one of the main missions, there's plenty to look forward to here. The multiplayer mode in particular looks set to take advantage of nostalgic COD players, with classic maps like Highrise, Rust and Terminal set to make a return. From what we've seen, MW3 might just earn a place on our best FPS games by the end of the year.

Here's every map that's been revealed for Modern Warfare 3 (2023) so far, as well as some information on what kind of maps are arriving post-launch. As new maps are revealed, and as we start to get our first looks at the launch maps, this page will be updated.

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) maps list

There will be 20 maps featured in Modern Warfare 3 (2023) at launch. 16 of these are pulled from the launch lineup of Modern Warfare 2 (2009), while the other four are made up of three Large-Scale Battle Maps, and one Colossal 'War' Map. We've listed every confirmed map below:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Karachi

Highrise

Invasion

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Large-scale Battle Maps (3)

(3) Colossal 'War' Map (1)

Modern Warfare 3 (2023) post-launch maps

While we don't yet have the names of the post-launch maps that will come to Modern Warfare 3 (2023), we do know that more will be added via updates. More specifically, 12 all-new 6v6 core maps will come to the game at some point after launch, as part of season drops. The wording here is important, in that 'all-new' likely does mean completely new to the series. We'll have to wait and see what these new maps are like, but at least we have the classic 2009 maps to enjoy until then.

So there you have it, those are the maps that will launch with Modern Warfare 3 (2023). For more on the game, be sure to check out details on what will carry over from the last game, like Operators, and weapons.