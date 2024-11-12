Stellar Blade will receive its long-awaited Nier: Automata DLC next week

Stellar Blade's next update finally has a release date

The game will receive its long-awaited photo-mode feature

New Nier: Automata downloadable content will be added

Stellar Blade will finally receive a photo mode feature next week, alongside Nier: Automata downloadable content (DLC).

In a new PlayStation Blog post, developer Shift Up confirmed that the next major update will arrive on November 20 and introduce a host of new features, including the highly-anticipated collaboration with Nier: Automata, a game that "significantly inspired Stellar Blade".

According to Shift Up, the collaboration between Stellar Blade's director Kim Hyung Tae, and Nier: Automata's director Yoko Taro "marked by mutual respect and creativity, led to this successful outcome."

With the DLC, players can discover a collection of Nier-inspired costumes for Eve and her friends, including those designed after 2B, A2, Kainé, and Emil.

"Emil’s Shop makes a surprise appearance in the world of Stellar Blade where eleven different collaboration-special items will be available," the post reads. "Items that intertwine the best of both games, leading you to a more enriched world."

Alongside the Nier DLC, the PS5 exclusive will also finally get a photo mode, which will allow players to pose Eve and her companions, and dress them up in different outfits featured in the game.

The update will also add four new costumes and one new accessory called 'Symbol of Legacy', a "No Ponytail" option in the settings, as well as the ability to now select a specific song from camp turntables.

Lip-sync support for six additional languages - French, Spanish, Italian, German, Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish - will also be added.