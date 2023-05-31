Metal Gear Solid 3 remake looks like it will contain all the original voices and lines

It looks like the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is going to be using the same voice characters, cast, and lines as the original game - without any changes.

Upon its initial announcement at last week's PlayStation Showcase, the game was described as having the "original voice characters" - the original cast being kept in the game is certainly worthy of celebration, absolutely - but what exactly are voice 'characters'?

Then, in a tweet, Konami stated that the "... character voices in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remain the same from the original game." In the same tweet, the publisher also confirmed that the story would also remain the same as the original too.

Despite the unusual wording, it very much does look like the original characters' voicing and lines are going to be simply recycled and reused for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - the official name of the remake.

Given the game is now just shy of 20 years old, it might be both simultaneously eyebrow-raising that no changes to voicing will be made, but also straight-up simpler if the new look of the remake can simply 'take' the original voices and lines. The game had pretty decent voice acting - with some deliveries being iconic and incredibly memorable at times - so this is no truly awful thing. And it'll certainly provide a heavy dosage of unadulterated, unchanged nostalgia to those of us of a certain age who remember the original incredibly fondly.

So, while we might see an awful lot different in the remake, we wouldn't expect much deviation from the original in terms of what we'll be hearing.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater doesn't have a release date yet, but will be available on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X\S when it launches.

