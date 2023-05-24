Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real and multi-platform, say reports

By Cat Bussell
published

Someday you’ll crawl through the rain

Snake and The Boss
(Image credit: Konami)

The rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real and slated for a multi-platform release, according to several reports. 

In the absence of any concrete Metal Gear Solid 6 news, it looks like we’ll be getting the next best thing. Windows Central has reported that the iconic stealth action title will be receiving a “modern makeover as part of Konami’s push to return to Triple-A gaming.” 

Windows Central’s Jez Corden went on to say that he has “now been able to hard-confirm that the remake is real, and [that] it’s coming to Xbox and PC as well as PlayStation.” What’s more, it seems “almost certain” that the remake will be announced at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase set to air May 24.  

Metal Gear Solid 3 is one of the best single-player games ever made, telling a melodramatic yet grounded story of Cold War intrigue. The game follows a legendary soldier, codename Naked Snake, as he infiltrates a Soviet-controlled jungle with the goal of tracking down a defected agent, who turns out to be his mentor. It’s an emotional, action-packed but surprisingly cerebral thrill ride, full of memorable boss fights and bold gameplay innovations which, in the intervening time, have become standard practice for the best stealth and best survival games.

Keyart

(Image credit: Konami)

This won’t be the first time that Metal Gear Solid 3 has enjoyed a glowup since its initial release back in 2004. Over the years, the game has been rereleased on PS3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360 and even the Nintendo 3DS. For those looking to experience the game in the meantime, it’s currently available as part of the Metal Gear Solid 2+3 HD Collection, accessible through Xbox’s backwards compatibility efforts.  

Hideo Kojima, the developer behind the Metal Gear series, has long since left Konami, which, to this day, retains the rights to the IP. In practical terms, this means that Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, the last Metal Gear that Kojima was involved with, is likely to stand as the last Metal Gear game that stays true to the ethos and feel of the original.

However, though Kojima himself has moved on to the likes of Death Stranding, the classic Metal Gear titles remain as relevant and enjoyable today as they ever were. Metal Gear Solid 3 is regarded by many as the strongest title in the series, and the prospect of a remake with all the modern bells and whistles is likely to excite fans across the world. 

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more Gaming news