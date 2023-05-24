How to watch the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase

By Cat Bussell
published

The PlayStation Showcase is imminent

The Sony PlayStation logo against a blue background
(Image: © Sony)

Another PlayStation Showcase is nearly upon us. Here’s how to watch the event as well as some clues as to what we might expect. Though we’ve had State of Plays and other reveals in the intervening time, the last full-on Showcase from Sony came back in April 2021. 

Sony tends to reserve its biggest, most earth-shattering announcements for the PlayStation Showcases, meaning that we’re likely to see some huge reveals at the upcoming event. The last Showcase gave us God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and a remake of beloved RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Read on to find out where to watch the event, as well as what to expect from Sony’s latest big event.  

PlayStation Showcase start time

Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand side by side

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony)

The next PlayStation Showcase starts on Wednesday, May 24 at 4pm EST, 1pm PST and 9pm BST. This works out to 6am AEST on Thursday, May 25 for folks in Australia. The show is slated to run for just over an hour.

PlayStation Showcase 2023: where to watch and what to expect 

In addition to the stream on Sony’s YouTube Channel, which we’ve linked above, the event is also set to be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch Channel as well as via the PlayStation Twitter page.

With over an hour on the docket, we’re expecting some big reveals. In addition to more details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s likely that we’ll see more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth news as well as more details on Marvel’s Wolverine.  

It also seems likely that there will be more Silent Hill 2 remake news. We’re also hoping for a Half-Life Alyx port for the PS5, as well as more teasers for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. If we’re lucky, we might even see confirmation for the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 and Bloodborne remakes – the latter of which is in especially high demand

With E3 being canceled, these sorts of console-centric showcases are the best way to stay up to date with the latest news. Xbox will be getting its own showcase in June along with a special Starfield preview immediately after. Given that Sony will need to rival this upcoming presentation from Microsoft, it’s likely that they’ll be pulling out all the stops for their own showcase. We can’t wait to see what gets unveiled.     

Cat Bussell
Cat Bussell
Staff Writer

Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent. 


Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure. 


Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.  

See more how-to articles