How to watch the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase

Another PlayStation Showcase is nearly upon us. Here’s how to watch the event as well as some clues as to what we might expect. Though we’ve had State of Plays and other reveals in the intervening time, the last full-on Showcase from Sony came back in April 2021.

Sony tends to reserve its biggest, most earth-shattering announcements for the PlayStation Showcases, meaning that we’re likely to see some huge reveals at the upcoming event. The last Showcase gave us God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and a remake of beloved RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Read on to find out where to watch the event, as well as what to expect from Sony’s latest big event.

PlayStation Showcase start time

(Image credit: Insomniac Games / Sony)

The next PlayStation Showcase starts on Wednesday, May 24 at 4pm EST, 1pm PST and 9pm BST. This works out to 6am AEST on Thursday, May 25 for folks in Australia. The show is slated to run for just over an hour.

In addition to the stream on Sony’s YouTube Channel , which we’ve linked above, the event is also set to be broadcast on PlayStation’s Twitch Channel as well as via the PlayStation Twitter page .

With over an hour on the docket, we’re expecting some big reveals. In addition to more details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s likely that we’ll see more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth news as well as more details on Marvel’s Wolverine.

It also seems likely that there will be more Silent Hill 2 remake news. We’re also hoping for a Half-Life Alyx port for the PS5, as well as more teasers for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. If we’re lucky, we might even see confirmation for the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 and Bloodborne remakes – the latter of which is in especially high demand.